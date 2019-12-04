No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball

A Cape Town principal has apparently pulled the plug on his school's matric ball due to outstanding fees.

According to the Daily Voice, the principal at Good Hope Seminary High School will no longer be arranging the event because a majority of the pupils have unpaid fees.

Of the 53 matric pupils who had planned to attend the dance, only nine families had paid the R8000 annual fees in full.

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson opened the conversation on her show, asking listeners to share their opinions on the principal's stance.

"I would support the school headmaster in this. Because the dance is non-essential", says Michael from Franschhoek.

Nancy wrote to Pippa saying that the principal was teaching learners an important lesson on responsibilities and priorities.

Parents' priorities are skewed. Darry via SMS

Our children have this mentality of entitlement because the parents teach them that it's okay not to pay [for] your responsibilities. Listener via WhatsApp

Parents even go Capitec and other institutions to make loans... It's not part of the curriculum, it's a privilege. You cannot go to those things riding off the back of non-payment. Errol of Blue Downs

