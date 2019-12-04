Will there be attempt to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector in 2020?
The National Assembly adopted the rules for the removal of the head of a Chapter 9 institution, such as the Public Protector, on Tuesday.
Its rules committee finalised the rules the week before, after a number of failed attempts by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to get removal proceedings instituted against Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The portfolio committee on justice and correctional services referred the case to the rules committee after Mkhwebane said there are no rules for the process to remove her and threatened court action.
John Maytham asks EWN parliamentary reporter Gaye Davis how difficult it would now be to remove the head of a Chapter 9 institution.
Davis says the four-step procedure drawn up, is clearly meant to be onerous, for good reason.
It is clearly not meant to be an easy process because you don't want a situation where you can simply get rid of the Public Protector, for example where he or she is finding against the government and embarrassing members of it.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Once the correct procedures have been followed after a member of parliament has called for a removal as a first step, the case arrives before an independent legal panel for an assessment.
If that panel finds there is a case to answer, it's up to the speaker to put the matter before the National Assembly.
Davis notes there's an understanding that some ANC members agree that the Public Protector is not performing to the standards required by the office. However, removing Mkhwebane would come down to a question of numbers.
Whether they are in the majority and whether they'd be able to sway the caucus, is moot.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
If there is a recommendation by the National Assembly that an enquiry should go ahead, this again gets referred to a committee and it's the speaker's role to inform the president.
This committee then gets down to the nitty gritty of conducting an enquiry to establish the veracity of the charges and after that it reports back to the National Assembly.Gaye Davis, Parliamentary correspondent - EWN
Listen to the full conversation here:
