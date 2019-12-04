Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting

Fana Hlongwane claims there was no bribe or job offer made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas during a meeting at the Gupta compound four years ago.

The politically-connected businessman took the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.

Hlongwane admits that he was present at the infamous meeting which took place at the Gupta family home in Saxonwold on 23 October 2015.

However, he disputes claims that Ajay Gupta offered Jonas a bribe of R600-million and the position of finance minister in a bid to capture the National Treasury.

Hlongwane appeared to be vague on the details about the meeting during his testimony, reports EWN's Bonga Dlulane.

He [Hlongwane] does admit that the meeting took place in his presence. He was there. Duduzane Zuma was there. Jonas also there. Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

They differ on the context of the meeting and what was discussed. Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

Fana Hlongwane says the meeting was to discuss something completely different. Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter

Hlongwane noted that Duduzane Zuma was also present at the meeting, but he could not confirm which Gupta brother was there with them.

It was apparent that evidence leader Baitseng Rangata became frustrated at several points during Hlongwane's testimony because he was not giving straight answers, Dlulane reports.

Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: