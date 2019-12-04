Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting
Fana Hlongwane claims there was no bribe or job offer made to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas during a meeting at the Gupta compound four years ago.
The politically-connected businessman took the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.
Hlongwane admits that he was present at the infamous meeting which took place at the Gupta family home in Saxonwold on 23 October 2015.
However, he disputes claims that Ajay Gupta offered Jonas a bribe of R600-million and the position of finance minister in a bid to capture the National Treasury.
Hlongwane appeared to be vague on the details about the meeting during his testimony, reports EWN's Bonga Dlulane.
He [Hlongwane] does admit that the meeting took place in his presence. He was there. Duduzane Zuma was there. Jonas also there.Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter
They differ on the context of the meeting and what was discussed.Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter
Fana Hlongwane says the meeting was to discuss something completely different.Bonga Dlulane - EWN reporter
Hlongwane noted that Duduzane Zuma was also present at the meeting, but he could not confirm which Gupta brother was there with them.
It was apparent that evidence leader Baitseng Rangata became frustrated at several points during Hlongwane's testimony because he was not giving straight answers, Dlulane reports.
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory
Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.Read More
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.Read More
No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball
A number of Capetonians applauded the principal for cancelling the matric ball after fees were only paid for nine out of 53 pupils.Read More
Two more women murdered as Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer due in court
Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of another two women who were killed this week as femicide cases continue to rise.Read More
ConCourt rules that protection of child victim identities must extend beyond 18
The ConCourt ruled that the identities of all children involved in court cases must be protected even beyond the age of 18 years.Read More
Big-wave surfer aims to create circular economy through lifesaving training
Frank Solomon chats to Kieno Kammies about how the Hout Bay Lifesaving Club has turned around the lives of unemployed locals.Read More
Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go
The first-of-its-kind, all-female crew was created through a joint venture between a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.Read More
Homeless man reunited with his stolen dog Amy after 'miraculous' journey
A homeless man living in a tent near Milnerton spent night and day looking for his only companion who had been stolen from him.Read More
When remembering is not enough: 16 Days of Activism
16 Days of Light: It's time to bring women abuse out of the dark and into the lightRead More
Former Media24 exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault
Police tracked down media exec Willem Breytenbach who had been holed up in Reebok, near Mossel Bay since the allegations emerged.Read More
More from Business
Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal
Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreakRead More
Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal
More than 1000 buyers have registered, great interest in late CEO Gavin Watson's luxury cars reports EWN's Veronica Mokhoali.Read More
Vodacom and MTN charges you way more for data than elsewhere in Africa
There are 142 countries with cheaper data than South Africa. Bruce Whitfield interviews Alan Knott-Craig (Jnr) of HeroTel.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works.Read More
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal
Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction.Read More
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter
DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions.Read More
SAA knew it was broke before employees went on strike, says Numsa
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola is adamant that SAA's financial situation was dire prior to the strike over salaries.Read More
Commission has downplayed role of spectrum in reducing data prices - Vodacom
Data giant Vodacom claims that delayed spectrum allocation has impacted the rate at which data prices have fallen in South Africa.Read More
SA data prices 'are excessive, the returns are above normal'
The Competition Commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele explains the findings calling for cellular companies to lower prices.Read More