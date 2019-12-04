25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory
If you're driving down Observatory's Main Road keep your eyes peeled for an impressive new landmark - a 25-ton dolos has been erected on a plinth in the parking lot of the Cape Town Science Centre.
The dolos is known as one of those South African inventions that is used around the world. It's employed to protect harbour walls from the erosive force of ocean waves and can also be used to build artificial reefs that attract aquatic life.
Cape Town Science Centre director Julie Cleverdon explains that "their" dolos will serve as a symbol of South African ingenuity and invention.
I hope that people who don't know what a dolos is who drive past will find out what it is and get them thinking and celebrating South African innovation.Julie Cleverdon, Director - Cape Town Science Centre
Companies helped out to provide the flat-bed truck and crane used to deliver and set up the dolos outside the Science Centre on a plinth that was specially designed.
Cleverdon says the beauty of the geometric shape of the dolos is that it does not resist the force of a wave, but rather distributes it.
Although the credit is often given to East London harbour engineer Eric Merrifield who commissioned the dolos in 1956, it was actually port draughtsman Aubrey Kruger who designed it she says.
It became so successful it's used all over the world... In Hong Kong there are 7,000 dolosse which are used to reinforce the sea-facing Hong Kong reservoir.Julie Cleverdon, Director - Cape Town Science Centre
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
Image credit: Cape Town Science Centre
