Tutu in hospital with persistent infection

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been admitted to hospital.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.

He's been hospitalised several times over the past few years for the treatment of a similar condition, the foundation explains.

The Arch, one of South Africa's most loved icons, turned 88 in October.

FILE: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Picture: @TutuLegacy/Twitter

The Nobel laureate had largely withdrawn from the public eye, until recently when he met with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their newborn Archie during the royal visit in September.

He also made a public appearance to celebrate with the Springboks during their countrywide World Cup victory tour last month.

