ANC's Geoff Makhubo voted new Joburg mayor - with DA's help

African National Congress (ANC) candidate Geoff Makhubo has been elected as Johannesburg’s new mayor.

It appears that all of the minority parties in the council, and even some Democratic Alliance (DA) members voted for the ANC.

Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Twitter/@Geoff_Makhubo

DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty expressed disappointment at the possibility that some of its members sold out to the ANC, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

The DA has been grappling to keep control of the Gauteng province.

#JHBMayor

Vote counting results

Valid 268 -

ANC = 137

DA = 101

EFF = 30

ANC wins @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 4, 2019

Some members of the DA, at least two, may have voted for the ANC. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Mike Moriarty says as the DA they believe that those members have sold the soul of the DA that had brought reform into Johannesburg. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

He says the looting will begin again. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

The DA says some of its members who have likely voted for the ANC will not be victimised. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Regional DA leadership says that perhaps they should go through their consciences and decide that they have worked against the DA, and therefore resign. Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

The DA had put forward Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate and the EFF had nominated Musa Novela to lead.

The election of a new mayor follows Herman Mashaba's resignation last month amid apparent in-fighting in the DA.

At the time of his resignation, Mashaba claimed that the DA had plans to undermine and collapse governance in Johannesburg.

Listen to the EWN update: