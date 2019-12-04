ANC's Geoff Makhubo voted new Joburg mayor - with DA's help

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:15
Why did Simba have to die?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:38
fr
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Chad Esau
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:50
#BeautifulNews
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Discord in Construction Sector Wage Agreement
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sasha Planting - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
BUSA Warns SA Could be Heading for Recession
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Casss Coovadia - Acting CEO Business Unity South Africa-BUSA
Tomorrow at 07:22
I Feel Strongly About This!-Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 08:07
Ministerial Task Team To Investigate The Extent of Sexual Abuse in SANDF
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence
Tomorrow at 08:21
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sarah Pienaar
Tomorrow at 09:50
Fire-season readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Schnetler
Tomorrow at 10:45
The future of SADC and the region
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury
Tomorrow at 11:05
Chatting to prominent parents Michelle Gildenhuys and Emo Adams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Michelle Gildenhuys - Model and Former Miss SA Finalist
Emo Adams - Actor, Singer and Producer
Tomorrow at 11:32
Being a Dad
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kwanda Ndoda - DGMT Innovation Manager
Stanley DGMT
Wessel Van Den Berg
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket' Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading. 4 December 2019 6:38 PM
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
View all Sport
Will there be attempt to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector in 2020? EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis elaborates on the rules adopted by the National Assembly on Tuesday. 4 December 2019 4:12 PM
ANC fails, again, to push through controversial choice for PSC commissioner EWN parliamentary reporter Gayle Davis says the ruling party couldn't get enough MPs in the house to get the required majority. 4 December 2019 2:49 PM
More delays as election of new Joburg mayor hits another snag Clement Manyathela gets updates on the meeting from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and the DA's John Moodey. 4 December 2019 1:33 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises. 4 December 2019 5:32 PM
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection. 4 December 2019 5:16 PM
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence. 4 December 2019 4:51 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea! Watch Jake the Merseyside Police horse who likes his tea with skim milk and two lumps of sugar. 4 December 2019 10:34 AM
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreak 4 December 2019 7:15 PM
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence. 4 December 2019 4:51 PM
Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal More than 1000 buyers have registered, great interest in late CEO Gavin Watson's luxury cars reports EWN's Veronica Mokhoali. 4 December 2019 2:02 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home

ANC's Geoff Makhubo voted new Joburg mayor - with DA's help

4 December 2019 5:56 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
Mayor
DA
Joburg Mayor
Geoff Makhubo
The ANC's Geoff Makhubo has taken the mayoral chain back from the DA in Johannesburg, seemingly with the help of some DA members.

African National Congress (ANC) candidate Geoff Makhubo has been elected as Johannesburg’s new mayor.

It appears that all of the minority parties in the council, and even some Democratic Alliance (DA) members voted for the ANC.

Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Twitter/@Geoff_Makhubo

DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty expressed disappointment at the possibility that some of its members sold out to the ANC, reports EWN's Nthakoana Ngatane.

The DA has been grappling to keep control of the Gauteng province.

Some members of the DA, at least two, may have voted for the ANC.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Mike Moriarty says as the DA they believe that those members have sold the soul of the DA that had brought reform into Johannesburg.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

He says the looting will begin again.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

The DA says some of its members who have likely voted for the ANC will not be victimised.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

Regional DA leadership says that perhaps they should go through their consciences and decide that they have worked against the DA, and therefore resign.

Nthakoana Ngatane, EWN reporter

The DA had put forward Funzela Ngobeni as its candidate and the EFF had nominated Musa Novela to lead.

The election of a new mayor follows Herman Mashaba's resignation last month amid apparent in-fighting in the DA.

At the time of his resignation, Mashaba claimed that the DA had plans to undermine and collapse governance in Johannesburg.

Listen to the EWN update:


4 December 2019 5:56 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
Mayor
DA
Joburg Mayor
Geoff Makhubo

Trending

CapeNature slammed for putting down 'Simba', the lion cub found at Athlone home

A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp

Business Lifestyle

Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher

Local

EWN Highlights

NPA wants harsher sentence for man convicted of murdering Hilary van Rooyen

4 December 2019 6:20 PM

School near Pinetown allegedly set alight by students unhappy with report cards

4 December 2019 5:55 PM

2019: A look back at a year of global turmoil

4 December 2019 5:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA