'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'

4 December 2019 6:38 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Thabang Moroe
Mzansi Super League
Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.

The South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) has announced that it is taking formal steps to address what it says is Cricket South Africa's (CSA's) "unlawful use of player commercial rights" in the Mzansi Super League.

It's the latest in a string of incidents affecting the credibility of the CSA. Over the weekend, the body revoked the media accreditation of five sports journalists covering MSL matches.

RELATED: Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA

John Maytham speaks to Judith February, analyst and senior research associate at the Institute For Security Studies.

February discusses two articles she wrote for EWN, The farce that is the CSA & the lessons from rugby and The gentleman's game has been turned into one of dysfunction.

RELATED: 'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'

February says what's happening in South African cricket can be likened to state capture and that it's not an overstatement to describe CSA CEO Thabang Moroe as "the Jacob Zuma of cricket".

This really is about the capture of South African cricket, not unlike what we've seen in other institutions in our country and it seems as if the CEO Thabang Moroe is the Jacob Zuma of cricket.

Judith February, Analyst and senior research associate - Institute For Security Studies

It's not just about what's been happening in the last couple of days... that's the effect of a sort of weakening of governance around the Mzansi League itself, around allegations of kickbacks, allegations of corruption and also around allegations of capture within the provincial boards themselves.

Judith February, Analyst and senior research associate - Institute For Security Studies

The language that is being used is also a kind of language that we've seen akin to those who have been close to Zacob Zuma: there's been factionalism and also naked racism which has been used as a card against those who want to stop the looting and the freeloading.

Judith February, Analyst and senior research associate - Institute For Security Studies

February says some very hard choices need to be made by those on the board of Cricket South Africa.

We can't simply sit by and watch individuals accumulate power at the expense of the game.

Judith February, Analyst and senior research associate - Institute For Security Studies

Listen to the hard-hitting conversation in the audio below:


