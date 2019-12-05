W Cape small building sub-contractors squeezed by new wage agreement
The minister of labour recently extended a collective bargaining agreement signed between employers and trade unions in the Western Cape’s construction sector to all sub-contractors and other parties that were not signatories to the original agreement.
The bottom line is the wage increase has been increased to the point that sub-contractors, the smaller parties, can't afford them.Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
This puts the daily wage of a construction worker at approximately R300 per day for an ordinary labourer and up to R800 for a skilled tradesman, she adds.
On the one hand, you are paying a living wage to people, but you have smaller builders and sub-contractors who are saying we can't afford to pay these wages and are laying off workers or even shutting up shop.Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Government had agreed not to include small contractors in the agreement until the parties had negotiated and come to an agreement, she explains.
But that did not happen. The agreement was signed without them...but they are bound by the terms of the agreement.Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
It's a conundrum. You want people to earn decent pay, but then the people on the side of the road are saying pay us, pay us something, pay us anything.Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
The Bargaining Council will come onto construction sites and check for compliance, says Planting.
And if you're not, then you get fined...and the bargaining council will come after you with lawyers.Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
There is a meeting planned for Thursday between the Department of Labour and the sub-contractors.
One can only hope that everybody comes together and started hearing one another.Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick
Take a listen to the interview below:
More from Business
Capitec Bank is SA’s strongest brand right now – London-based Brand Finance
MTN and Vodacom may not be as “strong”, but they remain South Africa’s most valuable brands.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal
Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreakRead More
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting
Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence.Read More
Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal
More than 1000 buyers have registered, great interest in late CEO Gavin Watson's luxury cars reports EWN's Veronica Mokhoali.Read More
Vodacom and MTN charges you way more for data than elsewhere in Africa
There are 142 countries with cheaper data than South Africa. Bruce Whitfield interviews Alan Knott-Craig (Jnr) of HeroTel.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works.Read More
Bosasa under the hammer on Wednesday, but Watson's nephew insists it's illegal
Auctioneer Clive Lazarus and Gavin Watson's nephew Jarred discuss African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa, going under auction.Read More
StatsSA breaks down why SA economy has shrunk by 0,6% in 3rd quarter
DDG for Economics Statistics at Stats SA, Joe De Beer says trade and government made the only positive contributions.Read More