W Cape small building sub-contractors squeezed by new wage agreement

Daily Maverick's Sasha Planting says the new wage agreement sees ordinary construction workers earning about R300 a day.

The minister of labour recently extended a collective bargaining agreement signed between employers and trade unions in the Western Cape’s construction sector to all sub-contractors and other parties that were not signatories to the original agreement.

The bottom line is the wage increase has been increased to the point that sub-contractors, the smaller parties, can't afford them.

Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

This puts the daily wage of a construction worker at approximately R300 per day for an ordinary labourer and up to R800 for a skilled tradesman, she adds.

On the one hand, you are paying a living wage to people, but you have smaller builders and sub-contractors who are saying we can't afford to pay these wages and are laying off workers or even shutting up shop.

Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Government had agreed not to include small contractors in the agreement until the parties had negotiated and come to an agreement, she explains.

But that did not happen. The agreement was signed without them...but they are bound by the terms of the agreement.

Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

It's a conundrum. You want people to earn decent pay, but then the people on the side of the road are saying pay us, pay us something, pay us anything.

Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

The Bargaining Council will come onto construction sites and check for compliance, says Planting.

And if you're not, then you get fined...and the bargaining council will come after you with lawyers.

Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

There is a meeting planned for Thursday between the Department of Labour and the sub-contractors.

One can only hope that everybody comes together and started hearing one another.

Sasha Planting, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Take a listen to the interview below:

