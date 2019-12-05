Internal SANDF sexual abuse 'very different circumstances' from cases in DRC

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has a new, “Ministerial Task Team” (MTT) assigned to investigate all cases of sexual misconduct in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) between 2014 and the present.

The task team has been given three months to look at the reporting, management and finalisation of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual offences cases from 2014 to date.

The scope of the investigation covers cases committed while troops are home-bound and during external deployments.

Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson for the Department of Defence and Military Veterans talks to Refilwe Moloto.

Dlamini says the team will be investigating how these sexual abuse cases have been processed and managed with concerns that sentences have been so light.

It will be studying all the cases that have come before the court. Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans

The Chief of the South African National Defence Force is full behind the team becasue he has been extremely worried. Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans

He says the aim is that cases that come before its own courts will receive far harsher sentences that will act as a deterrent.

Responding to the United Nations report that numbers of SANDF troops committed acts of sexual abuse while in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Dlamini says there is no need to be concerned about the troops in the Western Cape.

He says the UN itself has acknowledged the statistics are not entirely correct.

I'm not downplaying this at all, but the easiest people to identify in the DRC are South African, so when anyone does anything, they point to South Africans. Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans

Refilwe questioned the overall culture within the SADF which has led to these large numbers of sexual abuse cases, but he insists the issues should not be conflated.

The circumstances the troops are in in the DRC are different from the circumstances of troops in the Western Cape. I'm not defending them by the way, I'm just putting across a point. Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans

Internally in the Western Cape, sexual abuse cases within the SANDF are the highest in the country argues Refilwe.

But Dlamini says this differs because in the DRC the cases were between SANDF troops and the population in Congo.

The challenges we are having at home are different from the challenges we are having externally and that's a fact. In South Africa, we are having challenges amongst ourselves. Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans

He admits in both circumstances the actions are unacceptable.

There is no need for a worry internally that you will have our members fraternising with and abusing the public. Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans

