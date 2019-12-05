Internal SANDF sexual abuse 'very different circumstances' from cases in DRC
The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has a new, “Ministerial Task Team” (MTT) assigned to investigate all cases of sexual misconduct in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) between 2014 and the present.
The task team has been given three months to look at the reporting, management and finalisation of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and sexual offences cases from 2014 to date.
The scope of the investigation covers cases committed while troops are home-bound and during external deployments.
Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson for the Department of Defence and Military Veterans talks to Refilwe Moloto.
Dlamini says the team will be investigating how these sexual abuse cases have been processed and managed with concerns that sentences have been so light.
It will be studying all the cases that have come before the court.Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
The Chief of the South African National Defence Force is full behind the team becasue he has been extremely worried.Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
He says the aim is that cases that come before its own courts will receive far harsher sentences that will act as a deterrent.
Responding to the United Nations report that numbers of SANDF troops committed acts of sexual abuse while in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Dlamini says there is no need to be concerned about the troops in the Western Cape.
He says the UN itself has acknowledged the statistics are not entirely correct.
I'm not downplaying this at all, but the easiest people to identify in the DRC are South African, so when anyone does anything, they point to South Africans.Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
Refilwe questioned the overall culture within the SADF which has led to these large numbers of sexual abuse cases, but he insists the issues should not be conflated.
The circumstances the troops are in in the DRC are different from the circumstances of troops in the Western Cape. I'm not defending them by the way, I'm just putting across a point.Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
Internally in the Western Cape, sexual abuse cases within the SANDF are the highest in the country argues Refilwe.
But Dlamini says this differs because in the DRC the cases were between SANDF troops and the population in Congo.
The challenges we are having at home are different from the challenges we are having externally and that's a fact. In South Africa, we are having challenges amongst ourselves.Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
He admits in both circumstances the actions are unacceptable.
There is no need for a worry internally that you will have our members fraternising with and abusing the public.Siphiwe Dlamini, Spokesperson - Department of Defence and Military Veterans
Listen to the interview below:
More from Politics
DA members who voted for ANC's Geoff Makhubo 'sell outs' - Gauteng DA
Gauteng DA chair Mike Moriarty says party in-fighting isn't why some DA members voted with the ANC to elect Geoff Makhubo.Read More
No excuses, but some understanding for GBV, says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto says women are collectively being asked to do the emotional labour of understanding, which is re-victimisation.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
Will there be attempt to remove Busisiwe Mkhwebane as Public Protector in 2020?
EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis elaborates on the rules adopted by the National Assembly on Tuesday.Read More
ANC fails, again, to push through controversial choice for PSC commissioner
EWN parliamentary reporter Gayle Davis says the ruling party couldn't get enough MPs in the house to get the required majority.Read More
More delays as election of new Joburg mayor hits another snag
Clement Manyathela gets updates on the meeting from EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and the DA's John Moodey.Read More
'My mother was never treated as a human being, it informed how I treated women'
Authors Leroy Tau and Bhekisisa Mncube explore their journeys taking responsibility for the crisis of women's abuse with Refilwe.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More
I feel quite strongly... that we should all pay our bills, urges Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto says even if service is shoddy, we should all still cough up and pay our municipal bills.Read More
Cape Town lawyer murders 'stall processes, instill fear and act as a warning'
UCT criminologist Dr Simon Howell says it's hard to protect lawyers involved in such cases because they are not random killings.Read More