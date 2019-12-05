Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo takes up his new job with unanswered questions about his past swirling.
He denies being involved in corruption or benefitting from any conflicts of interest.
His predecessor, Herman Mashaba, has laid charges against Makhubo, alleging he had pinched R30 million, but the ANC stands by him.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Crispian Olver.
Olver is a local government expert and author of “How to Steal a City: The Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay” and “A House Divided: The Feud that took Cape Town to the Brink”.
What a surprising outcome!... For the ANC with only 121 seats to get 137 votes, it means they stacked up most of the smaller parties… 3 votes from the DA!Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert
The EFF strategy backfired… They were very confident… The ANC rolled home without having to rely on the EFF vote… The ANC is not going to be as beholden to them as the DA was…Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert
Mashaba gave an enormous amount away. It was a fractious coalition.... unholy deals done to keep the EFF in the tent… he did crackdown on corruption…Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert
Voters need choice… moving away from one-party dominance is good for our electoral system… You’ve got to have principles that underline a coalition… you have to find a little bit of common ground…Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert
Geoff Makhubo… has the Regiments Capital cloud hanging over him. Maybe he’s learned some lessons from that?Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
Democratic Alliance campaign director Mbali Ntuli says KZN is a difficult terrain because of the geography and number of parties.Read More