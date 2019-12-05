Streaming issues? Report here
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Africa's richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF

The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.

Johannesburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo takes up his new job with unanswered questions about his past swirling.

He denies being involved in corruption or benefitting from any conflicts of interest.

His predecessor, Herman Mashaba, has laid charges against Makhubo, alleging he had pinched R30 million, but the ANC stands by him.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dr Crispian Olver.

Olver is a local government expert and author of “How to Steal a City: The Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay” and “A House Divided: The Feud that took Cape Town to the Brink”.

What a surprising outcome!... For the ANC with only 121 seats to get 137 votes, it means they stacked up most of the smaller parties… 3 votes from the DA!

Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert

The EFF strategy backfired… They were very confident… The ANC rolled home without having to rely on the EFF vote… The ANC is not going to be as beholden to them as the DA was…

Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert

Mashaba gave an enormous amount away. It was a fractious coalition.... unholy deals done to keep the EFF in the tent… he did crackdown on corruption…

Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert

Voters need choice… moving away from one-party dominance is good for our electoral system… You’ve got to have principles that underline a coalition… you have to find a little bit of common ground…

Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert

Geoff Makhubo… has the Regiments Capital cloud hanging over him. Maybe he’s learned some lessons from that?

Dr Crispian Olver, local government expert

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF


