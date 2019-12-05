No excuses, but some understanding for GBV, says Refilwe
Following a moving and insightful discussion on the role of men in helping curb gender-based violence on Wednesday, and Thursday's interview with SANDF's Siphiwe Dlamini, who suggested a sexual abuse culture in the DRC cases was 'very different' from those committed within the ranks of the SANDF locally, has left breakfast host Refilwe Moloto with a lot to think about.
Refilwe reflects on the stories of how authors Leroy Tau and Bhekisisa Mncube have explored their journeys taking responsibility for the crisis of women's abuse and changed.
I found myself shifting from the rage and helplessness one usually feels...to a sense of empathy for the brave individuals who were facing their inner-most demons head-on and on air.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
The two men have never been held publically accountable for past actions but feel taking personal responsibility is sufficient.
I didn't know if I wanted to hug them, or run away from them, or never speak to them again.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She says she replayed the clip of these men explaining how their need for affection and affirmation, not received as children, contributed to their abusing women.
I realised there is simply no world in which I, as a woman, could possibly describe a lack of affection as being a valid reason that I failed to be humane to another person, much less inflicted pain on them. And I feel angry all over again.Refilwe Moloto, CapeTalk Breakfast presenter
She says women are collectively being asked to do the emotional labour of understanding, which is re-victimisation.
Listen to what Refilwe has to say below:
