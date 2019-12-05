Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia
The South African Police Service has confirmed that a case against CapeNature has been opened at the Wellington police station.
The local conservation body has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from a home in Athlone earlier this year.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa has told CapeTalk that a case was opened by the police's Stock Theft unit.
It was the unit that rescued the lion cub during a police operation in August before handing it over to CapeNature.
The unit later learnt that the animal was put down, without any consultation.
They subsequently opened a case in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act and the National Environmental Management Act, Potelwa explains.
According to Potelwa, the lion cub was part of the evidence in the ongoing investigation and court matter.
Without consultation, we got to know that the lion cub was put down... There was supposed to ve consultation with SAPS.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Members of the Western Cape Stock Theft unit found the lion cub in Athlone.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
We [SAPS] do not have the necessary capabilities to keep such an animal, in terms of cages, veterinary services.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
On the 21st of August, the lion cub was handed over to CapeNature. We thought it was in the best interest.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape
Listen to the police spokesperson on Today with Kieno Kammies:
