Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:07
On the Couch: The Light & Healing Centre trains visually impaired to be massage therapists
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Avril Hoepner - Executive director at Light and Healing Centre
Today at 13:33
Lifestyle: Greener Living
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gordon Ayres - Agama Biogas
Gordon Ayres - CEO at Agama Biogas
Today at 14:07
Manage your Household: general DIY questions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Don MacAlister - Founder & DIY expert at The Handy Mac
Today at 14:51
INCYMI: Heartlands Baby Sanctuary Angel Drive - raising funds for vulnerable babies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monica Buitendag - CEO at Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
Tomorrow at 06:25
First Thursday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Tarryn Tomlinson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson
Tomorrow at 08:21
BingeClub
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:33
SAA reaction to business rescue
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tlali Tlali - Spokesperson for SAA
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket' Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading. 4 December 2019 6:38 PM
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium... 2 December 2019 6:34 PM
View all Sport
DA members who voted for ANC's Geoff Makhubo 'sell outs' - Gauteng DA Gauteng DA chair Mike Moriarty says party in-fighting isn't why some DA members voted with the ANC to elect Geoff Makhubo. 5 December 2019 12:40 PM
No excuses, but some understanding for GBV, says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto says women are collectively being asked to do the emotional labour of understanding, which is re-victimisation. 5 December 2019 9:09 AM
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver. 5 December 2019 8:56 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia CapeNature has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from an Athlone home in August. 5 December 2019 11:02 AM
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver. 5 December 2019 8:56 AM
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises. 4 December 2019 5:32 PM
View all Local
Surfer alert! Shark bite-resistant wetsuit one step closer to reality Trials in Australia have shown a new fabric reduces the level of penetration of a shark bite and consequently tissue damage. 5 December 2019 12:10 PM
[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea! Watch Jake the Merseyside Police horse who likes his tea with skim milk and two lumps of sugar. 4 December 2019 10:34 AM
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works. 3 December 2019 2:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
Capitec Bank is SA’s strongest brand right now – London-based Brand Finance MTN and Vodacom may not be as “strong”, but they remain South Africa’s most valuable brands. 5 December 2019 11:41 AM
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver. 5 December 2019 8:56 AM
W Cape small building sub-contractors squeezed by new wage agreement Daily Maverick's Sasha Planting says the new wage agreement sees ordinary construction workers earning about R300 a day. 5 December 2019 7:38 AM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia

5 December 2019 11:02 AM
by
Tags:
Police
Animal Protection Act
CapeNature
Stock Theft Unit
Simba
lion cub
CapeNature has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from an Athlone home in August.

The South African Police Service has confirmed that a case against CapeNature has been opened at the Wellington police station.

The local conservation body has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from a home in Athlone earlier this year.

RELATED: CapeNature slammed for putting down 'Simba', the lion cub found at Athlone home

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa has told CapeTalk that a case was opened by the police's Stock Theft unit.

It was the unit that rescued the lion cub during a police operation in August before handing it over to CapeNature.

The unit later learnt that the animal was put down, without any consultation.

They subsequently opened a case in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act and the National Environmental Management Act, Potelwa explains.

According to Potelwa, the lion cub was part of the evidence in the ongoing investigation and court matter.

Without consultation, we got to know that the lion cub was put down... There was supposed to ve consultation with SAPS.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Members of the Western Cape Stock Theft unit found the lion cub in Athlone.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

We [SAPS] do not have the necessary capabilities to keep such an animal, in terms of cages, veterinary services.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

On the 21st of August, the lion cub was handed over to CapeNature. We thought it was in the best interest.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication at SAPS Western Cape

Listen to the police spokesperson on Today with Kieno Kammies:


5 December 2019 11:02 AM
by
Tags:
Police
Animal Protection Act
CapeNature
Stock Theft Unit
Simba
lion cub

More from Local

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF

5 December 2019 8:56 AM

The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

img-20191204-wa0000jpg

25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory

4 December 2019 5:32 PM

Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191007-desmond-tutu-edjpg

Tutu in hospital with persistent infection

4 December 2019 5:16 PM

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141211Fana3.jpg

Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting

4 December 2019 4:51 PM

Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prom-matric-ball-dance-formal-dresses-girls-school-pixabay-image-4087893-960-720jpg

No fees, no dance - Capetonians salute principal who called off matric ball

4 December 2019 3:58 PM

A number of Capetonians applauded the principal for cancelling the matric ball after fees were only paid for nine out of 53 pupils.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191204legaegif

Two more women murdered as Gomolemo Legae's alleged killer due in court

4 December 2019 2:24 PM

Police in Limpopo are investigating the deaths of another two women who were killed this week as femicide cases continue to rise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel of judge in law court legal 123rflegal 123rf

ConCourt rules that protection of child victim identities must extend beyond 18

4 December 2019 1:34 PM

The ConCourt ruled that the identities of all children involved in court cases must be protected even beyond the age of 18 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190301wavesforchangejpg

Big-wave surfer aims to create circular economy through lifesaving training

4 December 2019 12:49 PM

Frank Solomon chats to Kieno Kammies about how the Hout Bay Lifesaving Club has turned around the lives of unemployed locals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ncc-wildfires-female-crewjpg

Cape's first-ever, all-female firefighting crew raring to go

4 December 2019 11:13 AM

The first-of-its-kind, all-female crew was created through a joint venture between a local academy and NCC Environmental Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

amy-dog-homeless-man-grabouw-animal-welfare-facebook-picturejpg

Homeless man reunited with his stolen dog Amy after 'miraculous' journey

4 December 2019 9:52 AM

A homeless man living in a tent near Milnerton spent night and day looking for his only companion who had been stolen from him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Internal SANDF sexual abuse 'very different circumstances' from cases in DRC

Politics

CapeNature slammed for putting down 'Simba', the lion cub found at Athlone home

Listen to CapeTalk? Take this survey and you could win a R2,5k Takealot voucher

Local

EWN Highlights

New Joburg Mayor Makhubo vows to fight corruption

5 December 2019 12:23 PM

DA welcomes move to place SAA under business rescue

5 December 2019 12:09 PM

WC provincial police service set to be deployed in February

5 December 2019 11:25 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA