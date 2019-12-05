Streaming issues? Report here
Xolani Gwala 2019 1500 BW
The Xolani Gwala Show
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 13:33
Lifestyle: Greener Living
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Gordon Ayres - Agama Biogas
Gordon Ayres - CEO at Agama Biogas
Today at 14:07
Manage your Household: general DIY questions
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Don MacAlister - Founder & DIY expert at The Handy Mac
Today at 14:51
INCYMI: Heartlands Baby Sanctuary Angel Drive - raising funds for vulnerable babies
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Monica Buitendag - CEO at Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
Tomorrow at 06:25
First Thursday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer: Tarryn Tomlinson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tarryn Tomlinson
Tomorrow at 08:21
BingeClub
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 10:33
SAA reaction to business rescue
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tlali Tlali - Spokesperson for SAA
Surfer alert! Shark bite-resistant wetsuit one step closer to reality

Flinders University
shark bite-resistant wetsuit
Trials in Australia have shown a new fabric reduces the level of penetration of a shark bite and consequently tissue damage.

In February, Kieno Kammies spoke to one of the Australian researchers working on developing a shark bite-resistant wetsuit.

RELATED: Calling all surfers! Shark-bite resistant wetsuit in the works

Since then, they have been busy conducting trials to test different combinations of new fabrics to incorporate into the standard Neoprene the suits are currently made of.

And results are promising says Professor Charlie Huveneers, head of the Southern Shark Ecology Group (SSEG) research lab at Flinders University in Adelaide.

It's a kind of puncture-proof fabric with an ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene.

Charlie Huveneers, Head - Southern Shark Ecology Group research lab at Flinders University

How did researchers actually test the fabrics to find the most protective combination during the trials?

Huveneers says the materials were lab-tested for the amount of force required to puncture them and their ability to withstand cuts, compared to Neoprene.

Then the experiment moved into the field, using wild sharks in marine parks for the ultimate bite test.

There was a reduced number of punctures but also size of punctures and level of penetration with the new fabric compared to the Neoprene.

Charlie Huveneers, Head - Southern Shark Ecology Group research lab at Flinders University

He emphasizes that the new fabric will not prevent any bone breakages or internal injuries

What it's meant to do is to reduce tissue damage or muscle or skin injuries.

Charlie Huveneers, Head - Southern Shark Ecology Group research lab at Flinders University

Keep in mind that the most severe bites or fatalities are not due to bone fracture but to blood loss. We can reduce the severity of the wound which means that we can reduce blood loss, which will also hopefully mean that we can reduce the likelihood of dying from a shark bite.

Charlie Huveneers, Head - Southern Shark Ecology Group research lab at Flinders University

Huveneers could not give a time frame for the incorporation of the new fabric into wetsuits but says the manufacturers they're working with are "very keen" to try and commercialise it as soon as possible.

Listen to the audio below for more on the trials:

Image credit: Flinders University


Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

