Capitec Bank is SA’s strongest brand right now – London-based Brand Finance

MTN and Vodacom (in that order) are South Africa’s most valuable brands, according to London-based Brand Finance’s 2019 report.

Capitec Bank’s brand may be less valuable, but it’s the nation’s strongest brand (measured by intangibles rather than rand-value).

WeChat, owned by Chinese behemoth Tencent, has the fastest-growing brand-value in the world.

South Africa’s largest company, Naspers (through its internet business Prosus), owns 31% of Tencent.

Other highlights from this year’s report:

South Africa’s banking sector claims four out of the top 10 most valuable brands.

Castle Lager is in the top 10 for the first time.

Engen, Clicks and Discovery are South Africa’s fastest-growing brands (up 67%, 59% and 58% respectively).

39 out of the world’s 100 most valuable brands are Chinese.

8 out of the 10 fastest growing brands are Chinese.

Porsche is the fastest growing brand outside of China and the US (up 734% in five years).

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Jeremy Sampson, Director at Brand Finance Africa.

Donald Trump should be very, very scared. In fact, any European or American brand should be scared, unless they’re in China… They [Chinese consumers] have money to spend and boy are they spending it! Jeremy Sampson, Director - Brand Finance Africa

This is the big story of this year: the increasing dominance of Chinese brands. And, hey, they’re coming to a place called Africa! Jeremy Sampson, Director - Brand Finance Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

