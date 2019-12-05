Streaming issues? Report here
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
DA members who voted for ANC's Geoff Makhubo 'sell outs' - Gauteng DA

5 December 2019 12:40 PM
by
Tags:
ANC
Panyaza Lesufi
DA
Joburg Mayor
Geoff Makhubo
Mike Moriarty
Gauteng DA chair Mike Moriarty says party in-fighting isn't why some DA members voted with the ANC to elect Geoff Makhubo.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng chairperson Mike Moriarty says members who voted with the ANC at the mayoral elections in Johannesburg sold themselves and the city out.

On Wednesday, African National Congress (ANC) candidate Geoff Makhubo was elected as Johannesburg’s new mayor.

It seems that three DA members may have voted for Makhubo, according to vote counting results.

RELATED: ANC's Geoff Makhubo voted new Joburg mayor - with DA's help

Moriarty says he is angry that DA members voted with their ANC opponents and Makhubo, who has been marred by corruption allegations.

He denies that the votes are due to infighting within the DA.

Geoff Makhubo still stands in the public domain, as having to answer questions about why his firm pocketed R30 million.

Mike Moriarty, Chairperson - Gauteng DA

If they are unhappy about being in the DA, then why are they in the DA.

Mike Moriarty, Chairperson - Gauteng DA

I would venture that these guys had some inducement, and whatever it was they sold themselves and the people of Johannesburg down the river.

Mike Moriarty, Chairperson - Gauteng DA

Former Mayor Herman Mashaba had laid charges against Makhubo, claiming that he had pocketed R30 million in dodgy deals.

Gauteng ANC's deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi maintains that all Makhubo's business dealings have been above board and were declared before he came into power.

The reality is that, just like Herman Mashaba, Geoff Makhubo was a businessperson and had so many contracts with various intuitions before he was recruited in the ANC.

Panyaza Lesufi, Deputy chairperson - Gauteng ANC

Listen to the full-length discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:

EWN Reporter Thando Kubheka reports on what the new mayor said in his press briefing.

She says he stated that the DA has left the city on the verge of financial collapse, City Power's financial records are not in a good state, service providers have not been paid in time.

He criticised the previous administration saying infrastructure was in a poor state, traffic lights not working, garbage was not collected, and the townships have become dumping sites.

Listen below:


