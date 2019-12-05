Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added
Former teacher Willem Breytenbach, accused of sexually molesting a number of boys over the years of his teaching career, and arrested on charges laid by one of his alleged victims Deon Wigget, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.
Wigget accuses Breytenbach of raping him in 1987 when he was 17-years-old.
He has been released on R50,000 bail.
The former teacher has been accused of molesting pupils from at least three schools at which he taught from 1989 to 1994.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Western Cape NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila about Breytenbach's bail conditions.
The accused must surrender his passport, may not enter any Home Affairs or Immigration office.
He must report to the South African Police Services (SAPS) in Klein Brak Rivier in the Mossel Bay area, three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7am and 7pm.
Breytenbach may not leave the magisterial area without informing the investigating officer.
He is not allowed to make any contact with witnesses in the case, directly or indirectly, for example on social networks.
He faces two charges, confirms Ntabazalila. One charge for indecent assault in the 1997 case and the second is sexual assault alleged to have occurred in 2017.
He says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.
Listen to the interview below:
Willem #Breytenbach arrives in the dock. Charges of indecent and sexual assault are read out. First alleged offence was in 1997. Both schedule one offences. State not opposing bail. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/v7lD54gktD— Jenna Etheridge (@JennaEtheridge) December 5, 2019
