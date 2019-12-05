More trouble for DA as EFF calls for motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor
A day after the Democratic Alliance (DA) lost its Johannesburg mayoral bid to the African National Congress (ANC), it faces the possibility of losing control of the metro of Tshwane as well.
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called for a motion of no confidence in suspended mayor Stevens Mokgalapa as well as Speaker Katlego Mathebe.
RELATED: Tshwane ANC wants mayor Stevens Mokgalapa fired over audio scandal
ANC Tshwane chair, Dr Kgosi Maepa, said Mokgalapa had abused his power after a recording surfaced allegedly pointing to an inappropriate sexual relationship with MMC Sheila Senkubuge.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Maepa confirms that the ANC will support the EFF at a a special council meeting on Thursday to consider the motion of no confidence.
The African National Congress will work with other parties on the council including the EFF and other smaller parties to vote against the speaker and the executive mayor.Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane chairperson
It's not an ANC process, it's not an ANC anything, it's about the parties in council. Remember, there are no majorities here - the parties will have to sit down and find a way that will make sure that we prioritise the residents of Tshwane.Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane chairperson
We'll have to be saving delivery and look after the interests of our people, because they are at the centre of this process of cleaning up.Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane chairperson
Asked about speculation that informal negotiations with the EFF could result in that party taking over the mayorship with the ANC settling for speaker, Maepa denied involvement in any such meetings.
I haven't been to any meeting... At the right time when the parties have sat together I'm sure we will be able to give you something tangible that all parties agree on. Right now I will be lying if I say I know anything.Dr Kgosi Maepa, ANC Tshwane chairperson
For more on the outlook for Tshwane, take a listen:
