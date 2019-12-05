Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z. 5 December 2019 2:11 PM
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket' Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading. 4 December 2019 6:38 PM
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
[WATCH] John finds Ace Magashule's remarks about the ANC laughable Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham couldn't help but laugh at Magashule's reasons for why people come back to the ANC. 5 December 2019 5:46 PM
More trouble for DA as EFF calls for motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor ANC Tshwane chair, Dr Kgosi Maepa, confirms that the party will support the EFF at a special council meeting. 5 December 2019 2:14 PM
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault. 5 December 2019 1:28 PM
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales' Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay. 5 December 2019 5:24 PM
Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs. 5 December 2019 4:22 PM
2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather' The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record. 5 December 2019 5:18 PM
Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids The singer and the model boss share the secrets of their happy marriage and parenting styles. 5 December 2019 3:10 PM
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it. 5 December 2019 1:13 PM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB). 5 December 2019 3:15 PM
It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member A business rescue practitioner will be appointed in the next 24 hours to find out if there is a reasonable prospect of saving SAA. 5 December 2019 1:29 PM
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

5 December 2019 2:11 PM
by
Tags:
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
Roc Nation
Siya Kolisi
Jay-Z
Roc Nation Sports
Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.

From Zwide to the World!

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been signed to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

Roc Nation Sports is a division of the hip-hop mogul’s entertainment company Roc Nation.

The agency represents more than 70 athletes across fields such as basketball, baseball, boxing and American football.

RELATED: Viral schoolkid who cried at Bok tour attends awards with the Kolisis

The Rugby World Cup-winning captain confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday after rumours circulated last month.

Kolisi writes, "My pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in our country and beyond will never stop."

Image: Siya Kolisi on Instagram


