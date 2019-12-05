[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

From Zwide to the World!

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been signed to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.

Roc Nation Sports is a division of the hip-hop mogul’s entertainment company Roc Nation.

The agency represents more than 70 athletes across fields such as basketball, baseball, boxing and American football.

The Rugby World Cup-winning captain confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday after rumours circulated last month.

Kolisi writes, "My pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in our country and beyond will never stop."

Image: Siya Kolisi on Instagram