[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports
From Zwide to the World!
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has been signed to Jay-Z’s sports management company, Roc Nation Sports.
Roc Nation Sports is a division of the hip-hop mogul’s entertainment company Roc Nation.
The agency represents more than 70 athletes across fields such as basketball, baseball, boxing and American football.
RELATED: Viral schoolkid who cried at Bok tour attends awards with the Kolisis
The Rugby World Cup-winning captain confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Thursday after rumours circulated last month.
Kolisi writes, "My pursuit of a greater future and inspiring the youth in our country and beyond will never stop."
Image: Siya Kolisi on Instagram
More from Sport
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'
Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.Read More
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'
Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa.Read More
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA
Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.Read More
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success
International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.Read More
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.Read More
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute
The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents.Read More
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier'
Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru.Read More
SA para-cyclist takes to international stage, says journey has been 'unreal'
Following a motorbike accident, Reyaan Traut rides with a prosthetic arm that hooks into a bracket attached to the bicycle.Read More
More from Entertainment
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids
Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.Read More
[WATCH] Matthew Mole says new album tells the story of 'overcoming'
'Ghost' is Matthew Mole's third album. He describes the narrative and sound behind his latest offering.Read More
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"
Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.Read More
Didintle Khunou ready to deliver 'fresh take' on Rocky Horror Show's Janet
The award-winning actress talks about the new production of the iconic musical and her love for theatre.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival
Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm.Read More
She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre
Theatre critic Marina Griebenow says audiences should expect a few surprises from Marc Lottering's beloved character.Read More
Sindiwe Magona tells Thembi Mtshali-Jones' remarkable life story in new book
Theatre Road: My Story is an inspiring account of Thembi Mtshali-Jones' life as told by her dear friend and writer Sindiwe Magona.Read More
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father
Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.Read More
Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
SA rocker Francois van Coke to relive his musical journey at one-night only show
Francois van Coke will perform at an intimate concert in Cape Town where he'll revisit his musical highlights and tell his story.Read More