Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children
Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West provides temporary care for children who are ill, abandoned, neglected or have special needs.
CEO Monica Buitendag says the emergency place of safety accommodates little ones up to the age of six years.
25 children at a time are housed at the sanctuary, for a minimum period of three months.
We're very privileged to be in this field of helping so many children in need of care and protection.Monica Buitendag, CEO - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
Buitendag explains the long-term prospects for Heartlands children once they leave the facility.
After court procedures have been finalised the children would either be reunited with their parents because that's our first option or with other family members or they will be place in foster care. If they have special needs they have to then be, unfortunately, transferred to a long-term facility.Monica Buitendag, CEO - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
The sanctuary also provides palliative care for terminally ill children.
We provide them with health care and with psycho-social services. We also do stimulation activities with them in our early childhood development centre.Monica Buitendag, CEO - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
We can also accommodate the parents of the children in our mother's room to educate and equip them for once a child goes back home.Monica Buitendag, CEO - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
She says the need for temporary safe care is growing - Heartlands has taken in 244 children since it opened its doors four years ago.
23% of these children are reunited with their families.Monica Buitendag, CEO - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
A simple way to help raise funds for these vulnerable children is to buy a gift-wrapped, laser-cut angel named after one of the Heartlands babies.
Let us fill these children's Christmas with comfort and love and make each of our children's wishes come true.Monica Buitendag, CEO - Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
To find out more about Heartlands Baby Sanctuary and how you can help, visit their website.
Listen to the conversation on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Image credit: Heartlands Baby Sanctuary
