Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments

The Light and Healing Centre does more than your ordinary massage therapy.

The centre, based in Salt River, has been changing lives and uplifting the visually-impaired for more than 15 years.

The initiative trains visually-impaired men and women in the art of aromatherapy massage and is run in collaboration with the Western Cape Blind Association.

Many massage therapists who work at the centre have found a sense of purpose through their healing work.

In turn, clients get to encounter the incredible magic of a blind person's touch, says Avril Hoepner, the centre’s executive director.

Blind people don't need anything other than their incredible touch. Avril Hoepner, Executive director - Light and Healing Centre

It's a win-win situation. The therapist develops and the person walks out feeling great. Avril Hoepner, Executive director - Light and Healing Centre

Working at the Light and Healing Centre means gainful employment and dignity for the aromatherapists, many of whom were previously unemployed and dependent on meagre disability grants.

According to Hoepner, clients have also had their perceptions challenged after experiencing the superb services offered at the centre.

Massage therapists provide full-body massages, back and neck massages, reflexology and lymph drainage.

In addition to appointments at the centre, they run a mobile outreach service targeted at the corporate sector.

I recognise their ability versus their disability. And it's in doing that, that one actually understand a lot more about blindness. Avril Hoepner, Executive director - Light and Healing Centre

Two massage therapists at the centre, Natasha and Thandi, have shared how rewarding their work has been for them.

The pair explains how their work has improved their self-confidence and forced society to see past their disability.

It gives me great pleasure just to make clients feel better. Natasha, Massage therapist - Light and Healing Centre

I didn't know that I could do something. I told myself I'm blind. Thandi, Massage therapist - Light and Healing Centre

