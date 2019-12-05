Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids

Well-known Cape Town entertainer Emo Adams and his model boss wife Michelle Gildenhuys welcomed their fourth son into their world in June.

They lead busy and demanding lives in the public spotlight - how do they cope with raising four kids at the same time, ranging in age from six months to eight years?

Emo Adams. Picture: @emoadams/Twitter

Kieno Kammies gets the lowdown from the glamorous couple in his "prominent parents" interview slot.

Emo and Michelle say being good friends is vital and their chat in the studio is characterised by good natured banter and ribbing.

We talk a lot of nonsense with each other. She thinks I speak a bit too much nonsense, but I think that's what's keeping it fresh and alive. Emo Adams, Singer and TV personality

It's hard because we work in the same industry, we have four kids - it's a lot and there are some days when you need to talk to somebody that's actually listening and he's always listening. Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss

How do they manage to listen to each other when there are four kids demanding their attention?

"We've come to terms with blatantly ignoring them", quips Adams.

Apparently it's not legal to put your kids on Gumtree Emo Adams, Singer and TV personality

But people would return our kids, in a heartbeat. Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss

The couple discuss their different parenting styles, with Gildenhuys referring to her husband as the patient one.

You (Emo) are the most patient parent. I feel like I'm the psycho mum and they think 'we're just going to go to our dad rather'. Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss

Their four offspring all have very different personalities, of course.

Eight today is like 13 in our day. They're like teenagers, so the rap music and the attitude comes from our eight-year-old... They just know everything and you know nothing... Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss

My four-year-old is the one who wants to be alone... My two-year-old is a nut job; that kid is everywhere, but he's so lively and entertaining. Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss

My six-month-old is just like 'how am I going to survive these three?'. Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss

Adams acknowledges that although he's the "relaxed" one, he does enforce some discipline. His problem is that he scolds better in Afrikaans, while his kids' English is better than his.

She's very strong in it. I'm very strategic. Emo Adams, Singer and TV personality

When I 'skel' with them, 'dan raak my Engels op' (my English dries up). But they only respond in English! Emo Adams, Singer and TV personality

