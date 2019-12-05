Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids
Well-known Cape Town entertainer Emo Adams and his model boss wife Michelle Gildenhuys welcomed their fourth son into their world in June.
They lead busy and demanding lives in the public spotlight - how do they cope with raising four kids at the same time, ranging in age from six months to eight years?
Kieno Kammies gets the lowdown from the glamorous couple in his "prominent parents" interview slot.
Emo and Michelle say being good friends is vital and their chat in the studio is characterised by good natured banter and ribbing.
We talk a lot of nonsense with each other. She thinks I speak a bit too much nonsense, but I think that's what's keeping it fresh and alive.Emo Adams, Singer and TV personality
It's hard because we work in the same industry, we have four kids - it's a lot and there are some days when you need to talk to somebody that's actually listening and he's always listening.Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss
How do they manage to listen to each other when there are four kids demanding their attention?
"We've come to terms with blatantly ignoring them", quips Adams.
Apparently it's not legal to put your kids on GumtreeEmo Adams, Singer and TV personality
But people would return our kids, in a heartbeat.Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss
The couple discuss their different parenting styles, with Gildenhuys referring to her husband as the patient one.
You (Emo) are the most patient parent. I feel like I'm the psycho mum and they think 'we're just going to go to our dad rather'.Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss
Their four offspring all have very different personalities, of course.
Eight today is like 13 in our day. They're like teenagers, so the rap music and the attitude comes from our eight-year-old... They just know everything and you know nothing...Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss
My four-year-old is the one who wants to be alone... My two-year-old is a nut job; that kid is everywhere, but he's so lively and entertaining.Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss
My six-month-old is just like 'how am I going to survive these three?'.Michelle Gildenhuys, Model and model boss
Adams acknowledges that although he's the "relaxed" one, he does enforce some discipline. His problem is that he scolds better in Afrikaans, while his kids' English is better than his.
She's very strong in it. I'm very strategic.Emo Adams, Singer and TV personality
When I 'skel' with them, 'dan raak my Engels op' (my English dries up). But they only respond in English!Emo Adams, Singer and TV personality
For more from Emo and Michelle, take a listen:
More from Lifestyle
2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather'
The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record.Read More
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids
Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.Read More
Surfer alert! Shark bite-resistant wetsuit one step closer to reality
Trials in Australia have shown a new fabric reduces the level of penetration of a shark bite and consequently tissue damage.Read More
[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea!
Watch Jake the Merseyside Police horse who likes his tea with skim milk and two lumps of sugar.Read More
A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp
Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works.Read More
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"
Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.Read More
Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival
Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm.Read More
She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre
Theatre critic Marina Griebenow says audiences should expect a few surprises from Marc Lottering's beloved character.Read More
Emmanuel Castis not surprised by the success of movie Trackers
The actor says the production value and the creative process ware amazing. Being on set was just fantastic.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More