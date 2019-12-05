Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding

Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding this afternoon due to a shortage of capacity.

The power utility announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 11pm on Thursday.

Areas powered by the City of Cape Town may also be subject to stage 2, according to a tweet by the municipality.

City-supplied areas usually face lower stages of load-shedding than Eskom-supplied areas.

NOTE: Capetonians can check if and when they will be affected from the Eskom website and the City of Cape Town website.