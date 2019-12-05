Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding
Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding this afternoon due to a shortage of capacity.
The power utility announced that it will implement stage 2 load shedding from 4pm until 11pm on Thursday.
#PowerAlert— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 5, 2019
Eskom regrets that Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 16:00 to 23:00 today due to a shortage of capacity.
@CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @IOL @eNCA @SAgovnews @News24 @SowetanLIVE
Areas powered by the City of Cape Town may also be subject to stage 2, according to a tweet by the municipality.
City-supplied areas usually face lower stages of load-shedding than Eskom-supplied areas.
NOTE: Capetonians can check if and when they will be affected from the Eskom website and the City of Cape Town website.
Eskom Stage 2 load-shedding will be active from 16:00 - 23:00 today, 5 December 2019. City-supplied customers may be on Stage 2. We will confirm shortly. See https://t.co/9QeJVOTDcN for the load-shedding map & schedule. pic.twitter.com/y0V9s4er9A— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 5, 2019
More from Local
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'
Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.Read More
Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children
Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.Read More
Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments
The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.Read More
SA still among top spam-plagued countries, 40% of spam calls made by scammers
Truecaller Insights report ranks South Africa second in the world for sms spam, ninth for spam calls.Read More
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added
Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.Read More
Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia
CapeNature has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from an Athlone home in August.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory
Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.Read More
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.Read More