Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'

Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z. 5 December 2019 2:11 PM
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket' Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading. 4 December 2019 6:38 PM
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf' Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa. 3 December 2019 9:10 AM
[WATCH] John finds Ace Magashule's remarks about the ANC laughable Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham couldn't help but laugh at Magashule's reasons for why people come back to the ANC. 5 December 2019 5:46 PM
More trouble for DA as EFF calls for motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor ANC Tshwane chair, Dr Kgosi Maepa, confirms that the party will support the EFF at a special council meeting. 5 December 2019 2:14 PM
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault. 5 December 2019 1:28 PM
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales' Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay. 5 December 2019 5:24 PM
Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs. 5 December 2019 4:22 PM
2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather' The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record. 5 December 2019 5:18 PM
Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids The singer and the model boss share the secrets of their happy marriage and parenting styles. 5 December 2019 3:10 PM
Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it. 5 December 2019 1:13 PM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB). 5 December 2019 3:15 PM
It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member A business rescue practitioner will be appointed in the next 24 hours to find out if there is a reasonable prospect of saving SAA. 5 December 2019 1:29 PM
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'

5 December 2019 5:24 PM
by
Tags:
Humpback whale
whales
marine life
Simons Town Boat Company
Dave Hurwitz
krill
Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.

'Ridiculously' large super-groups of Humpback whales have been spotted gathering near Dassen Island, south of Saldanha Bay.

Dave Hurwitz, the owner, skipper and guide at Simon's Town Boat Company, has been part of a group of who has witnessed this spectacular event.

He estimates that between 1,500 to 2,000 animals have been scattered across the waters over the past two weeks.

The whales have apparently discovered a huge amount of krill, their primary food source, which has been brought to the surface by upwelling.

Hurwitz explains that whales are in a "suspended migration" before they make their way to their breeding grounds .

It's phenomenal! It has to be the largest aggregation of humpback whales in the world.

Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company

I would estimate that there were probably about 1,500 to 2,000 animals there... When we did an aerial survey on one day, we counted nine super-groups with as much as 150 animals on the surface.

Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company

It's literally packed. They look more like salmon than whales.

Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company

There's a great opportunity to see them from the land as well.

Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company

Listen to Dave Hurwitz describe the remarkable sight to John Maytham:

Image credit: Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company on Facebook


More from Local

Absa-Standard-Bank-Capitec-FNB-Nedbank-banking.jpg

SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity

5 December 2019 6:38 PM

The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.

Read More arrow_forward

131022 .jpg

Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children

5 December 2019 4:22 PM

Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.

Read More arrow_forward

relaxation-massage-spa-aromatherapy-686392-960-720jpg

Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments

5 December 2019 4:16 PM

The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.

Read More arrow_forward

191128powerjpg

Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding

5 December 2019 3:31 PM

Load shedding is back. Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon.

Read More arrow_forward

man-on-cell-phone-stressed-anxious-pexels-free-photojpeg

SA still among top spam-plagued countries, 40% of spam calls made by scammers

5 December 2019 1:31 PM

Truecaller Insights report ranks South Africa second in the world for sms spam, ninth for spam calls.

Read More arrow_forward

Judge courts justice judgment law legal 123rflegal 123rflaw 123rfpolitics 123rf

Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added

5 December 2019 1:28 PM

Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

Read More arrow_forward

img-20190821-wa0016-2jpg

Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia

5 December 2019 11:02 AM

CapeNature has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from an Athlone home in August.

Read More arrow_forward

Hillbrow Johannesburg skyline 123rflocal 123rfSouthAfrica 123rfbusiness 123rf

Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF

5 December 2019 8:56 AM

The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.

Read More arrow_forward

img-20191204-wa0000jpg

25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory

4 December 2019 5:32 PM

Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.

Read More arrow_forward

191007-desmond-tutu-edjpg

Tutu in hospital with persistent infection

4 December 2019 5:16 PM

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.

Read More arrow_forward

