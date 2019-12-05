Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'
'Ridiculously' large super-groups of Humpback whales have been spotted gathering near Dassen Island, south of Saldanha Bay.
Dave Hurwitz, the owner, skipper and guide at Simon's Town Boat Company, has been part of a group of who has witnessed this spectacular event.
He estimates that between 1,500 to 2,000 animals have been scattered across the waters over the past two weeks.
The whales have apparently discovered a huge amount of krill, their primary food source, which has been brought to the surface by upwelling.
Hurwitz explains that whales are in a "suspended migration" before they make their way to their breeding grounds .
It's phenomenal! It has to be the largest aggregation of humpback whales in the world.Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company
I would estimate that there were probably about 1,500 to 2,000 animals there... When we did an aerial survey on one day, we counted nine super-groups with as much as 150 animals on the surface.Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company
It's literally packed. They look more like salmon than whales.Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company
There's a great opportunity to see them from the land as well.Dave Hurwitz, Owner - Simon's Town Boat Company
Listen to Dave Hurwitz describe the remarkable sight to John Maytham:
Image credit: Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company on Facebook
