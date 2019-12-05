SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
Trade union Solidarity this week published its latest Bank Charges Report, which sheds light on the most and least expensive bank accounts in the country.
You might be under the impression that South Africa's banking fees are among the highest in the world, but the Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt says local banks are trying harder to lower fees.
The tenth annual edition of the Solidarity report covers five banks - Absa, Capitec, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank.
RELATED: You can now convert your Standard Bank charges into data or voice bundles
Mynhardt says free market competition is working to the benefit of clients, with banks dropping charges in real terms year after year.
The thing to remember about the free market system is if people are not happy with their bank whether due to high bank costs, bad service or not enough benefits, there are more than enough banks that they are able to move to.Monica Mynhardt, Researcher - Solidarity Research Institute
We've seen it this year with three new banks entering the market which function completely digitally.Monica Mynhardt, Researcher - Solidarity Research Institute
The report looks at three categories: low-, middle- and high income.
We use specific bank accounts that fit these categories for our analysis. What we've seen is that different banks in all of the categories have managed to lower their prices.Monica Mynhardt, Researcher - Solidarity Research Institute
In the lower income category, all the banks except for Nedbank were able to lower their prices in real terms.Monica Mynhardt, Researcher - Solidarity Research Institute
In the middle income category about half of the banks were able to lower their prices and in the higher income category two of the five that were analysed were able to lower their prices.Monica Mynhardt, Researcher - Solidarity Research Institute
She says the important thing is that if banks are "smart enough" they are able to adapt to changing economic circumstances and still lower their fees.
Read the complete report here.
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'
Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.Read More
Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children
Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.Read More
Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments
The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.Read More
Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding
Load shedding is back. Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon.Read More
SA still among top spam-plagued countries, 40% of spam calls made by scammers
Truecaller Insights report ranks South Africa second in the world for sms spam, ninth for spam calls.Read More
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added
Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.Read More
Police unit opens case against CapeNature over lion cub euthanasia
CapeNature has come under fire after it emerged that it euthanised the lion cub which was rescued from an Athlone home in August.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
25-ton dolos delivered to Cape Town Science Centre in Observatory
Julie Cleverdon explains the logistics involved in getting the dolos to the CTSC and what it symbolises.Read More
Tutu in hospital with persistent infection
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation says the Arch is receiving treatment for a stubborn infection.Read More
More from Business
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa
Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB).Read More
It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member
A business rescue practitioner will be appointed in the next 24 hours to find out if there is a reasonable prospect of saving SAA.Read More
Capitec Bank is SA’s strongest brand right now – London-based Brand Finance
MTN and Vodacom may not be as “strong”, but they remain South Africa’s most valuable brands.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
W Cape small building sub-contractors squeezed by new wage agreement
Daily Maverick's Sasha Planting says the new wage agreement sees ordinary construction workers earning about R300 a day.Read More
Pandemic - of all potential threats, the smallest may prove the most lethal
Despite extensive plans, we may find ourselves in big trouble with a disease x outbreakRead More
Fana Hlongwane says Guptas did not offer Jonas a cabinet job at infamous meeting
Fana Hlongwane appeared before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday and denied claims that a bribe was made in his presence.Read More
Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal
More than 1000 buyers have registered, great interest in late CEO Gavin Watson's luxury cars reports EWN's Veronica Mokhoali.Read More
Vodacom and MTN charges you way more for data than elsewhere in Africa
There are 142 countries with cheaper data than South Africa. Bruce Whitfield interviews Alan Knott-Craig (Jnr) of HeroTel.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More