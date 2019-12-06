W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season
First Thursdays is about more than boozing it up in the CBD or checking out extraordinary art after-hours, reminds Refilwe Moloto.
It's also an opportunity to engage directly with government.
Each month, Premier Alan Winde and his cabinet open their doors, so to speak. Under a different theme, you get to have face time with Alan and other high ranking officials.
Alan Winde chats to Refilwe about issues around tourism, safety and security and more as we head into the Festive Season
Everyone in the Western Cape and Cape Town is gearing up for the season and last night's theme was tourism.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
He says many businesses and traders showed up at Thursday's event.
Safety is a key issue.
Yesterday we had the Western Cape Road Safety launch...make sure we follow the rules of the road. everybody needs to be a change agent.Premier Alan Winde - Western Cape
It is every citizens's responsibility to ensure safety.
Listen to what Winde has to say below:
