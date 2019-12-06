'Diesel storage tanks were never planned for this extended use'

Eskom recently said no load shedding was planned until March, although load shedding could be implemented if absolutely necessary.

The power utility then announced on Thursday that it was forced to implement stage 2 load shedding to prevent a total collapse of the electricity system.

Energy Expert Chris Yelland chats to Refilwe Moloto about the short notice given and why now.

It's really a case of the same old stuff. The level of unplanned breakdowns is exceptionally high...way above normal standards. Chris Yelland, Energy expert

He says Eskom's communications with the public provide very little detail - the same reasons every time of high breakdowns, low diesel stock, water needed to be pumped and so on.

Running the open-cycle gas turbines non-stop for long periods of time is an issue, he says

They simply run out of diesel. Because the storage tanks were never planned for this extended us. They were planned for maybe half an hour a day in peak periods. Chris Yelland, Energy expert

I have also established from Eskom that there are no generators operating at Kusile Power Station. Chris Yelland, Energy expert

Established 11 years ago, Kusile should have had all 6 generators up and running by 2014 with 4,800 megawatts on the grid, he says.

Yelland says the load shedding measures do help avoid a full blackout.

It is an intervention to prevent a national blackout. We should be grateful that Eskom has a lot of expertise by now in instituting rotational load shedding. Chris Yelland, Energy expert

What to do in the short-term?

Improve the performance of Medupi and Kusile, says Yelland.

Deep-level maintenance of the old stations is needed but he says it is too difficult to switch them off as it would reduce power supply.

It is a catch-22 situation. Chris Yelland, Energy expert

Listen to the interview below: