Can't rule out load shedding this weekend, says Eskom COO
Eskom has announced that stage 2 load shedding will continue from 9am until 6am on Saturday.
The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding on Thursday afternoon, citing a shortage of capacity.
Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer says at least nine generating units broke down this week, including several boiler tube leaks.
According to Oberholzer, technical teams were unable to return the units overnight.
They were also unable to replenish water reserves for Eskom's pumped water storage schemes.
RELATED: 'Diesel storage tanks were never planned for this extended use'
It's these reasons that load shedding will continue, at least until tomorrow morning.
It was seven units [down] on Wednesday late afternoon. Early yesterday morning we lost another three units.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
We had to use quite a lot of our water reserves and pump storage.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Load shedding will carry on up until 6am tomorrow so that during the night we can make sure that the water level is enough.Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom
Oberholzer says he can't say exactly when load shedding will come to an end.
He does admit that there is a possibility that load shedding could continue all day on Saturday as well.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 6, 2019
Date: 6 December 2019
Stage 2 loadshedding will continue today from 09:00 until 06:00 on Saturday, 7 December 2019
@@News24 @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @CityofCT @eThekwiniM @CityofJoburgZA @TrafficSA @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @SAfmRadio @IOL pic.twitter.com/5gDOPTEI8t
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction
Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million.Read More
5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA
Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains which decisions should be a top priority for SAA's business rescue practitioner.Read More
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again
Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.Read More
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.Read More
Operational future of SAA lies in the hands of business rescue boss Les Matuson
SAA appointed the turnaround specialist to lead the process, and he will soon brief management on the way forward for the airline.Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
After dithering for fear of spending political capital, SAA is now out of the President’s hands, says Pieter du Toit (News24).Read More
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa
Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB).Read More
It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member
A business rescue practitioner will be appointed in the next 24 hours to find out if there is a reasonable prospect of saving SAA.Read More