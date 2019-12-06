'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
What’s happening at the 85-year-old South African Airways (SAA) is playing nicely into the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa, writes News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit.
SAA is under business rescue; creating distance between Ramaphosa and the deep trauma the airline will now inevitably face after years of dithering.
A far-reaching economic restoration process has begun, argues Du Toit.
The airline is just the first of many casualties in this fiscal restoration process.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Du Toit.
Treasury is clear - the biggest danger to the fiscus is our state-owned enterprises and the excessive public wage bill. The President hasn’t shown decisive leadership on these issues, because of political reasons. He’s constrained inside of the ANC… He needs to keep his fragile coalition together… He couldn’t go out and wield an axe (at SAA) … He can now say it’s out of his hands…Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
It’s going to be such an awkward and weird experience for this government to lose control of an entity like SAA. It’s a precursor to what could happen at Eskom…Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
The sad thing about this… it is eminently preventable. There is no reason for us to be in this position, bar ANC dogma!Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
More from Business
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction
Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million.Read More
5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA
Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains which decisions should be a top priority for SAA's business rescue practitioner.Read More
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again
Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.Read More
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.Read More
Operational future of SAA lies in the hands of business rescue boss Les Matuson
SAA appointed the turnaround specialist to lead the process, and he will soon brief management on the way forward for the airline.Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
Can't rule out load shedding this weekend, says Eskom COO
Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer admits that there's a possibility that load shedding could continue all day on Saturday as well.Read More
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa
Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB).Read More
It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member
A business rescue practitioner will be appointed in the next 24 hours to find out if there is a reasonable prospect of saving SAA.Read More
More from Opinion
How to bring fast, affordable connectivity to rural South Africa
Sharing networks, tax incentives and new tech are some of the ways to bring rural SA online, argues Premeshin Naidoo (Absa CIB).Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’
SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments.Read More
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday
It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield.Read More
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL!
You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary.Read More
Right way to talk to strangers is with caution and humility - Malcolm Gladwell
Ian Mann reviews Malcolm Gladwell’s new book, “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don't Know”.Read More
Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites
Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.Read More
Why it's important to classify droughts correctly
Not all droughts are the same. It's important to understand the different categories and their implications, a professor says.Read More
Cape Town is the greatest tourist city on Earth - Telegraph Travel Awards
The UK’s Telegraph Travel surveyed 39 000 people – Cape Town came out tops. Again. For the seventh year in a row.Read More
The (formerly short) long arm of the law has begun striking
The Hawks is swooping. Bernard Hotz (Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans) discusses the significance it all.Read More
More from Politics
Government places City of Tshwane under administration
Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city.Read More
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail.Read More
I feel quite strongly that the DA is not much different from ANC ,says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto takes a stab at the current chaotic state of politics, especially in major metros across South Africa.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season
Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.Read More
[WATCH] John finds Ace Magashule's remarks about the ANC laughable
Beloved Afternoon Drive host John Maytham couldn't help but laugh at Magashule's reasons for why people come back to the ANC.Read More
More trouble for DA as EFF calls for motion of no confidence in Tshwane mayor
ANC Tshwane chair, Dr Kgosi Maepa, confirms that the party will support the EFF at a special council meeting.Read More
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added
Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.Read More
DA members who voted for ANC's Geoff Makhubo 'sell outs' - Gauteng DA
Gauteng DA chair Mike Moriarty says party in-fighting isn't why some DA members voted with the ANC to elect Geoff Makhubo.Read More
No excuses, but some understanding for GBV, says Refilwe
Refilwe Moloto says women are collectively being asked to do the emotional labour of understanding, which is re-victimisation.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More