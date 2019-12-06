What’s happening at the 85-year-old South African Airways (SAA) is playing nicely into the hands of President Cyril Ramaphosa, writes News24 Assistant Editor Pieter du Toit.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on 26 August 2019. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

SAA is under business rescue; creating distance between Ramaphosa and the deep trauma the airline will now inevitably face after years of dithering.

A far-reaching economic restoration process has begun, argues Du Toit.

The airline is just the first of many casualties in this fiscal restoration process.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Du Toit.

Treasury is clear - the biggest danger to the fiscus is our state-owned enterprises and the excessive public wage bill. The President hasn’t shown decisive leadership on these issues, because of political reasons. He’s constrained inside of the ANC… He needs to keep his fragile coalition together… He couldn’t go out and wield an axe (at SAA) … He can now say it’s out of his hands… Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

It’s going to be such an awkward and weird experience for this government to lose control of an entity like SAA. It’s a precursor to what could happen at Eskom… Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

The sad thing about this… it is eminently preventable. There is no reason for us to be in this position, bar ANC dogma! Pieter du Toit, Assistant Editor - News24

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : 'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'