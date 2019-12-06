Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
CapeTalk Breakfast's trailblazer this week is embarking on a five-day journey to summit Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for Sigi Children's Centre in Tanzania and the charity she works with the Bambini Dream Foundation. But this is no ordinary summit.
After developing rheumatoid arthritis, a long-term progressive and disabling autoimmune disease when she was 18, Tarryn has been using a wheelchair since.
Tarryn is an accessibility and inclusion auditor for hotels and public spaces, visiting sites and checking building plans and facilities to ensure necessary details aren’t overlooked for people with disabilities.
She chats to Refilwe about her challenging journey and conquering Kilimanjaro in her wheelchair.
It was not a decision I took lightly and has been two years in the planning.Tarryn Tomlinson
The organisation that inspired her and has helped her prepare is called Guts to Glory, which helps athletes who are differently-abled to reach their objectives in the athletic space.
She says she will be accompanied by four guides to help her.
Although it is not a steep-faced climb, there are areas of the Kiliminjaro assent where she will not be able to pull herself up, she says.
On the last day at the top, there are going to be eight hours of basically having people carry me up.Tarryn Tomlinson
The full team comprises six people, including two amputees.
It's called the crazy chick challenge.Tarryn Tomlinson
Take a listen below:
