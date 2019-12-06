Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Ace Magashule's former PA testifies at state capture hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Bateman, EWN senior reporter
Today at 15:20
Gupta links revealed in new state capture commission submission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 15:40
Uber's safety centre for SA is based in Egypt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 15:50
Calendar Girls, in support of The Sunflower Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wesley Figaji - Director
Today at 16:10
Cricket South Africa takes several blows
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Hess
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Metropolitan Governments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
Today at 17:20
Loadshedding stage 4 strikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 17:46
Jennifer Eaves & Shotgun Tori at Alma Cafe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tomorrow at 06:50
Tackling drug addiction in Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tara Gerardy - National Psychosocial Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Tomorrow at 07:10
How can big companies lower data prices and remain competitive?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Tomorrow at 08:10
Why SAA is "too big to fail"
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Tomorrow at 08:49
Weekend sports interview
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Delport - National Woman's 7's coach . at South African Rugby Union
Tomorrow at 08:50
Cricket SA saga: What happened this week and why?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zaahier Adams - Cricket Journalist at Independent Media
Tomorrow at 09:05
NHBRC on Container homes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Thihangwi Mudau - Manager for the Centre for Research and Housing Innovation at National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC)
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
What are your motoring insurance obligations?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Peter Nhkuna - Senior Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z. 5 December 2019 2:11 PM
View all Sport
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
I feel quite strongly that the DA is not much different from ANC ,says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto takes a stab at the current chaotic state of politics, especially in major metros across South Africa. 6 December 2019 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde. 6 December 2019 7:30 AM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
View all Local
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry. 6 December 2019 11:51 AM
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding. 6 December 2019 11:04 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million. 6 December 2019 2:39 PM
5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains which decisions should be a top priority for SAA's business rescue practitioner. 6 December 2019 1:55 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Certified Financial Planner
emigration
cfp
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that many South Africans are considering emigration.

A move abroad has financial consequences – often extreme – which you should be considering if you’re a would-be émigré.

pixabay.com, 2019

  • Can you afford to leave South Africa?

  • What do you need to consider before deciding if you should stay or go?

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Barry O'Mahony, Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Veritas Wealth Management.

…50% of people [his clients considering emigration] haven’t been to where they’re planning on emigrating to…

Barry O'Mahony, Certified Financial Planner - Veritas Wealth Management

You must always retire to something. You mustn’t retire to get away from something.

Barry O'Mahony, Certified Financial Planner - Veritas Wealth Management

The people who end up in a complete mess are the people who are driven by money first.

Barry O'Mahony, Certified Financial Planner - Veritas Wealth Management

The later you do this in life, the more dangerous it is.

Barry O'Mahony, Certified Financial Planner - Veritas Wealth Management

Official emigration from South Africa is a Capital Gains Tax event… all your offshore assets, they too fall into a Capital Gains Tax event… If you cash in your pension fund… you’re paying 36% tax… a game-breaker for most people…

Barry O'Mahony, Certified Financial Planner - Veritas Wealth Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Enjoy The Money Show, but miss it sometimes?

Get the best bits emailed to you daily, right after it ends:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving


6 December 2019 11:04 AM
by
Tags:
The Money Show
Retirement
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Certified Financial Planner
emigration
cfp

More from MyMoney Online

shoprite-cleanjpg

Why FNB is buying Shoprite, Sasol and Equites

26 November 2019 12:48 PM

Edgar Mafoko (Portfolio Manager at FNB Wealth and Investments) shares his stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mr-price-logojpg

3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)

19 November 2019 12:24 PM

Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Micky Mouse Walt Disney

Why 27Four is buying Clicks, AECI and Disney

12 November 2019 10:40 AM

Nadir Thokan (Co-Chief Investment Officer at 27Four) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank building in Cape Town

Kruger International is buying Standard Bank, Visa and owner of Johnnie Walker

5 November 2019 10:47 AM

Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management Director Mia Kruger shares her stock picks of the week on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Statue of Liberty New York

Take as much as you can out of South Africa, now! – wealth manager

1 November 2019 1:24 PM

After a "calamitous” mini-budget, Austen Morris Associates does not see a single reason to invest any discretionary funds in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ferrari

3 hottest shares to buy, right now (according to Nitrogen Fund Managers)

29 October 2019 1:32 PM

Rowan Williams shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freedom breaking free

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

Mother teaches young daughter saving 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance 123rf

Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire

18 November 2019 8:38 AM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karatbars

Karatbars – is it a scam? The case for and against…

15 November 2019 10:06 AM

Bruce Whitfield interviews senior Karatbars representatives, a financial advisor and someone who was invited to its conference.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No yes maybe

Why you should ignore (conventional) personal finance advice before retirement

1 November 2019 3:09 PM

Most personal finance advisors suggest reducing “risk” a year or two before retirement. Ignore them, reckons Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

freedom breaking free

Formula for calculating how much you need to never have to earn a salary again

25 October 2019 2:13 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram on how to determine your “financial freedom number”. There's a simple formula.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Divorce

Considering divorce? How to avoid getting poorer in the process

17 October 2019 2:43 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram warns that divorce almost always destroys wealth. Here’s how to not lose your money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Piggy bank

Enjoy life and save for the future by splitting income using the '50/15/5 rule'

14 October 2019 10:30 AM

You only live once — personal finance guru Warren Ingram on divvying up your income if you're not the budgeting type.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Growth

How to start saving and investing money

11 October 2019 12:08 PM

Unless you're über-rich, saving money is a must. But it’s not easy. Arabile Gumede talks to personal finance expert Warren Ingram.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Loan lending

Lending money to family – what to do, and what not to do

11 October 2019 10:07 AM

Don’t do it! But if you must, you may want to consider personal finance expert Warren Ingram’s advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical doctor checking blood pressure

How to live off a dread disease benefit

9 October 2019 1:58 PM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram discusses "dread disease benefits", typically paid out as a lump sum.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

financial-advisorjpg

Is your financial advisor any good?

8 October 2019 12:31 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram says the answers to these five questions should give you a good idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member

Business

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

Sport Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Alleged rapist on the run in EC

6 December 2019 2:19 PM

Magashule’s office was used to source funds from businesses, inquiry told

6 December 2019 1:03 PM

Cricket South Africa suspends Moroe after damning ethics & audit reports

6 December 2019 12:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA