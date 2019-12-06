Operational future of SAA lies in the hands of business rescue boss Les Matuson
The South African Airways (SAA) board appointed senior business rescue practitioner Les Matuson to lead the airline's voluntary business rescue.
Matuson is said to have 35 years of experience as a business adviser and turnaround specialist.
The SAA board has handed over the reins to Matuson, who is now legally in control of the airline.
He has the power to make autonomous decisions in an attempt to save SAA.
RELATED: It was either business rescue or liquidation, explains SAA board member
SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali says Matuson is expected to brief management on SAA's operational future, including routes that may potentially be discontinued.
There's a new sheriff in town. There are going to be some consultations between the management of the airline as we know it and the new authority, who is the business rescue practitioner.Tlali Tlali, Spokesperson - SAA
He is now the man who has the legal authority to decide what the rules of the game are going to be in so far as management is concerned and what it means as we move forward operationally.Tlali Tlali, Spokesperson - SAA
Tlali says passengers will be notified about any route or schedule changes once Matuson has made key operational decisions.
Our customers will be given a notification in so far as their travel plans are concerned.Tlali Tlali, Spokesperson - SAA
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
