Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again

The plush Val de Vie Estate has been ranked ahead of the pack in South Africa for another year.

This is according to global research group New World Wealth, which compiled a report rating the top-endresidential estates across the country.

Val de Vie Estate has been at the top of the annual rating report since the ranking started five years ago, says New World Wealth's research boss Andrew Amoils.

Here are the top estates this year:

Top residential estate in South Africa: Val de Vie

Top residential estate in Gauteng: Steyn City

Top residential estate in the Western Cape: Val de Vie

Top residential estate on the Garden Route: Fancourt

Top residential estate in Kwazulu Natal: Zimbali

The rankings are assessed after spending the past year visiting them and looking at lifestyle, wildlife, golf, equestrian and parkland estates, Amoils explains.

We look at the top estates each year. We mainly look at things such as maintenance, the design and space, views and scenery, security and activities and facilities Andrew Amoils, head of research at New World Wealth

According to Amoils, Val de Vie remains number one because of its exceptional location, luxury offering, scenery, security and maintenance.

Swimmer-turned-property developer Ryk Neethling is the marketing director of Val de Vie Estate.

Neethling says the high-end residential estate has evolved over the years since acquiring Pearl Valley Golf and Country Estate.

Val de Vie is part of the trend which shifts away from traditional golf estates and towards lifestyle and retirement estates.

The launch of Val de Vie Evergreen retirement village is an example of how the premier lifestyle estate has grown, Neethling explains.

He adds that Val de Vie has managed to incorporate wellness into its expanding offering.

We've evolved into becoming one of the top wellness estates. Ryk Neethling, Marketing director - Val de Vie Estate

It's hard to get to the top, but it's even harder to stay there. We constantly have to keep on improving the product offering. Ryk Neethling, Marketing director - Val de Vie Estate

Image: Val de Vie Estate website