Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...
Nic Haralambous may be known to regular listeners of The Money Show as the founder of funky sock company Nic Harry.
The story of Nic Harry is wild – Haralambous created it in his bedroom at the cost of R5000.
He turned a profit after a month.
To learn more about that, read "I started my thriving business with R5000 and made a profit in the 1st month".
For general advice from Haralambous on starting your own business without much capital, read "How to start your own business by a guy who started his with almost no money".
Bruce Whitfield asked Haralambous to discuss the most important lessons he has learned as a start-up founder (he’s more than a bit of a serial entrepreneur).
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...
