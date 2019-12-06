Nic Haralambous may be known to regular listeners of The Money Show as the founder of funky sock company Nic Harry.

The story of Nic Harry is wild – Haralambous created it in his bedroom at the cost of R5000.

He turned a profit after a month.

To learn more about that, read "I started my thriving business with R5000 and made a profit in the 1st month".

For general advice from Haralambous on starting your own business without much capital, read "How to start your own business by a guy who started his with almost no money".

Nic Haralambous in front of a Nic Harry kiosk in Cape Town's swanky Waterfront.

Bruce Whitfield asked Haralambous to discuss the most important lessons he has learned as a start-up founder (he’s more than a bit of a serial entrepreneur).

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning:

This article first appeared on 702 : Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...