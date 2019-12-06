5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA

Senior business rescue practitioner Les Matuson has taken control of South African Airways (SAA).

He doesn't have to answer to anyone, says financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The board, acting CEO Zuks Ramasia, executive chairman Thandeka Mgoduso, Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni all have to step aside.

Mantshantsha says Matuson must do the following to begin getting back control:

halt onerous contracts including debt-repayments

call off the promised 5.9% salary increase agreed to with trade unions

decide which of SAA's lender to pay

decide which contracts to keep

cancel dodgy contracts with immediate effect

Les Matuson is now the de facto head of SAA. He's got massive powers to negotiate. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

Listen for more on the Finance Week That Was: