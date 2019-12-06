Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town

Four suspects have already been arrested and charged for alleged terrorist activities. They are allegedly members of a group called the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), headed up by one of the suspects Harry Knoesen.

Now a fifth suspect has been arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi speaks to Clement Manyathela and says this is part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect appeared in court, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, explosives and explosive devices. and was granted bail of R1,000.

The arrest happened very quickly yesterday. He has a business in Kuils River. Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

