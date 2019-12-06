Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:35
Secret Something competition
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Ace Magashule's former PA testifies at state capture hearings
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barry Bateman, EWN senior reporter
Today at 15:20
Gupta links revealed in new state capture commission submission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Holden - Author, And Researcher at Co-Author
Today at 15:40
Uber's safety centre for SA is based in Egypt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mandy Wiener - Journalist and Author of 'Ministry of Crime' at ...
Today at 15:50
Calendar Girls, in support of The Sunflower Fund
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wesley Figaji - Director
Today at 16:10
Cricket South Africa takes several blows
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stuart Hess
Today at 16:20
Books with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Metropolitan Governments
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman
Today at 17:20
Loadshedding stage 4 strikes
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Oberholzer - COO at Eskom
Today at 17:46
Jennifer Eaves & Shotgun Tori at Alma Cafe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Tomorrow at 06:50
Tackling drug addiction in Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tara Gerardy - National Psychosocial Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Tomorrow at 07:10
How can big companies lower data prices and remain competitive?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Tomorrow at 08:10
Why SAA is "too big to fail"
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Tomorrow at 08:49
Weekend sports interview
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Delport - National Woman's 7's coach . at South African Rugby Union
Tomorrow at 08:50
Cricket SA saga: What happened this week and why?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zaahier Adams - Cricket Journalist at Independent Media
Tomorrow at 09:05
NHBRC on Container homes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Thihangwi Mudau - Manager for the Centre for Research and Housing Innovation at National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC)
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
What are your motoring insurance obligations?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Peter Nhkuna - Senior Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town

6 December 2019 12:46 PM
by
Tags:
Hawks
National Christian Resistance Movement
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail.

Four suspects have already been arrested and charged for alleged terrorist activities. They are allegedly members of a group called the National Christian Resistance Movement (NCRM), headed up by one of the suspects Harry Knoesen.

Now a fifth suspect has been arrested.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi speaks to Clement Manyathela and says this is part of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect appeared in court, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, explosives and explosive devices. and was granted bail of R1,000.

The arrest happened very quickly yesterday. He has a business in Kuils River.

Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks

Listen to Brigadier Mulaudzi below:


