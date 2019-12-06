Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended CEO Thabang Moroe following a turbulent week for the organisation.

His suspension comes shortly after Standard Bank announced that it would not be renewing its sponsorship of the Proteas team after 2020.

The banking giant said the CSA caused major reputational damage after controversy this week, reports EWN's Tholakele Mnganga.

BREAKING NEWS: Cricket South Africa have suspended CEO Thabang Moroe. pic.twitter.com/PETzJHLcrh — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) December 6, 2019

According to a statement, a forensic audit of the business and the conduct of management will be conducted while Moroe is on suspension.

Earlier this week, CSA came under fire for revoking the media accreditation for five journalists who had been critical about the dire state of cricket in the country.

At the same time independent board directors, Iqbal Khan and Shirley Zinn, resigned from their posts at the CSA this week.

It's been a hectic week for Cricket South Africa. There are so many fires to put out. Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports reporter

The CSA is expected to hold a special board meeting on Saturday to discuss this week's developments.

