Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended CEO Thabang Moroe following a turbulent week for the organisation.
RELATED: 'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'
His suspension comes shortly after Standard Bank announced that it would not be renewing its sponsorship of the Proteas team after 2020.
The banking giant said the CSA caused major reputational damage after controversy this week, reports EWN's Tholakele Mnganga.
BREAKING NEWS: Cricket South Africa have suspended CEO Thabang Moroe. pic.twitter.com/PETzJHLcrh— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) December 6, 2019
According to a statement, a forensic audit of the business and the conduct of management will be conducted while Moroe is on suspension.
Earlier this week, CSA came under fire for revoking the media accreditation for five journalists who had been critical about the dire state of cricket in the country.
RELATED: Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA
At the same time independent board directors, Iqbal Khan and Shirley Zinn, resigned from their posts at the CSA this week.
It's been a hectic week for Cricket South Africa. There are so many fires to put out.Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports reporter
The CSA is expected to hold a special board meeting on Saturday to discuss this week's developments.
Listen to the EWN update:
More from Sport
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports
Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.Read More
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'
Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.Read More
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'
Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa.Read More
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA
Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.Read More
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success
International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.Read More
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.Read More
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute
The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents.Read More