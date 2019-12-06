Streaming issues? Report here
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

6 December 2019 1:07 PM
by
Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has suspended CEO Thabang Moroe following a turbulent week for the organisation.

RELATED: 'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'

His suspension comes shortly after Standard Bank announced that it would not be renewing its sponsorship of the Proteas team after 2020.

The banking giant said the CSA caused major reputational damage after controversy this week, reports EWN's Tholakele Mnganga.

According to a statement, a forensic audit of the business and the conduct of management will be conducted while Moroe is on suspension.

Earlier this week, CSA came under fire for revoking the media accreditation for five journalists who had been critical about the dire state of cricket in the country.

RELATED: Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA

At the same time independent board directors, Iqbal Khan and Shirley Zinn, resigned from their posts at the CSA this week.

It's been a hectic week for Cricket South Africa. There are so many fires to put out.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN sports reporter

The CSA is expected to hold a special board meeting on Saturday to discuss this week's developments.

Listen to the EWN update:


