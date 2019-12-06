Government places City of Tshwane under administration

Gauteng government places the City of Tshwane under administration.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile about why this decision has been made.

It has not been performing properly over the last two years. Lebogang Maile, MEC for Local Government - Gauteng

He says this is linked to issues around financial management, corruption, tender irregularities, and more.

There have been many wrong appointments in senior management. Lebogang Maile, MEC for Local Government - Gauteng

Maile outlines the steps that need to be followed in this process of placing the city under administration.

Government has not prescribed a timeline for the city being under administration.

The intention of the intervention is to stabilise...and until that happens it will remain under administration. Lebogang Maile, MEC for Local Government - Gauteng

He says the City still has the right to appoint or elect officials such as mayor and speaker, but they will work with the administrator.

Listen to what Maile has to say below: