Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction

Camera equipment, security equipment and other electronics have been sold off as auctioneers get rid of the assets belonging to African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa.

The auction started on Wednesday, where commercial construction equipment and a fleet of trucks and cars were sold to the highest bidders.

RELATED: Bosasa 'auction of the decade' underway, despite family's claims it's illegal

On Thursday, executive furniture and several properties were auctioned off.

Park Village Auctions and Property Sales planned on disposing of assets worth around R65-million in total.

Lead auctioneer Clive Lazarus says none of the items were sold at prices exceeding their value.

Listen to the update: