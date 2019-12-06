Why the 'Rocky Horror Show' still matters, more than 40 years on

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Tackling drug addiction in Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tara Gerardy - National Psychosocial Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Tomorrow at 07:10
How can big companies lower data prices and remain competitive?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Steve Pike - Founder of the Wavescape Film Festival
Tomorrow at 08:10
Why SAA is "too big to fail"
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Tomorrow at 08:49
A look at Dubai sevens and CT women's sevens
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Delport - National Woman's 7's coach . at South African Rugby Union
Tomorrow at 09:05
NHBRC on Container homes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Thihangwi Mudau - Manager for the Centre for Research and Housing Innovation at National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC)
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
What are your motoring insurance obligations?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Peter Nhkuna - Senior Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
I feel quite strongly that the DA is not much different from ANC ,says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto takes a stab at the current chaotic state of politics, especially in major metros across South Africa. 6 December 2019 10:04 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde. 6 December 2019 7:30 AM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry. 6 December 2019 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates. 6 December 2019 4:30 PM
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million. 6 December 2019 2:39 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Why the 'Rocky Horror Show' still matters, more than 40 years on

6 December 2019 3:56 PM
by
Tags:
Artscape Theatre
Theatre
Musical
The Rocky Horror Show
Rock n Roll
Richard O'Brien
alternative
Richard O’Brien, who created The Rocky Horror Show, describes the magic and madness behind the cult musical.

Since it first opened in a small UK theatre back in June 1973, The Rocky Horror Show has gone on to become one of the world’s most iconic shows.

It's been performed on stages across the world and translated into more than 20 languages.

Actor and playwright Richard O’Brien is the man behind the cult musical which has stood the test of time.

O’Brien, who is based in New Zealand, says no one could have ever imagined the success achieved by his rock 'n roll creation.

He says there's something magical about The Rocky Horror Show, which he describes as musical-comedy-meets- fairytale.

The musical explores themes of gender fluidity, sexual identity, love and 'the other'.

The Rocky Horror Show. Picture: Supplied

O’Brien says the production has become a cathartic moment for non-binary expressions.

He says he was always fascinated with the world of make-believe when he was growing up and shares the inspiration behind the musical extravaganza.

It was simply a piece of juvenilia. A childish kind of joy.

Richard O’Brien, creator of The Rocky Horror Show

I think it allows us to be more rainbow-coloured.

Richard O’Brien, creator of The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show is now on at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town from 6 December until 12 December.

Pieter Toerien and Howard Panter present the South African leg of the Rocky Horror Show international tour.

Tickets range from R135 to R500, available at Computicket.

Listen to the discussion On The Yellow Couch with Pippa Hudson:


6 December 2019 3:56 PM
by
Tags:
Artscape Theatre
Theatre
Musical
The Rocky Horror Show
Rock n Roll
Richard O'Brien
alternative

More from Entertainment

siya-kolisi-roc-nationjpg

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

5 December 2019 2:11 PM

Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

matthew-mole

[WATCH] Matthew Mole says new album tells the story of 'overcoming'

3 December 2019 3:52 PM

'Ghost' is Matthew Mole's third album. He describes the narrative and sound behind his latest offering.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donovan-thorne-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"

2 December 2019 12:51 PM

Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

didintle-khunou-twitterjpg

Didintle Khunou ready to deliver 'fresh take' on Rocky Horror Show's Janet

1 December 2019 1:18 PM

The award-winning actress talks about the new production of the iconic musical and her love for theatre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171203-festival-of-lights-15jpg

Ndlovu Youth Choir, Sho Madjozi to perform at festive lights switch-on festival

1 December 2019 10:58 AM

Alderman JP Smith elaborates on the line-up, security and road closures for Sunday's event. The free concert kicks off at 4pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marc-lottering-merlejpg

She's back! 'Aunty Merle - It's a Girl!' opens at Baxter Theatre

30 November 2019 2:18 PM

Theatre critic Marina Griebenow says audiences should expect a few surprises from Marc Lottering's beloved character.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sindiwe-magona-thembi-mtshali-jones-in-studiojpg

Sindiwe Magona tells Thembi Mtshali-Jones' remarkable life story in new book

28 November 2019 3:40 PM

Theatre Road: My Story is an inspiring account of Thembi Mtshali-Jones' life as told by her dear friend and writer Sindiwe Magona.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-austinjpg

'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father

28 November 2019 1:59 PM

Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thapelo Mokoena Quinn

Thapelo Mokoena (Quinn) talks about money and literally being born under a tree

27 November 2019 2:57 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mokoena about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

Sport

5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA

Business

EWN Highlights

Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

6 December 2019 8:17 PM

JMPD officer hospitalised after shoot-out with suspected hijackers

6 December 2019 8:12 PM

Rand steady shielded by trade deal optimism

6 December 2019 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA