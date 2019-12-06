Why the 'Rocky Horror Show' still matters, more than 40 years on

Since it first opened in a small UK theatre back in June 1973, The Rocky Horror Show has gone on to become one of the world’s most iconic shows.

It's been performed on stages across the world and translated into more than 20 languages.

Actor and playwright Richard O’Brien is the man behind the cult musical which has stood the test of time.

O’Brien, who is based in New Zealand, says no one could have ever imagined the success achieved by his rock 'n roll creation.

He says there's something magical about The Rocky Horror Show, which he describes as musical-comedy-meets- fairytale.

The musical explores themes of gender fluidity, sexual identity, love and 'the other'.

The Rocky Horror Show. Picture: Supplied

O’Brien says the production has become a cathartic moment for non-binary expressions.

He says he was always fascinated with the world of make-believe when he was growing up and shares the inspiration behind the musical extravaganza.

It was simply a piece of juvenilia. A childish kind of joy. Richard O’Brien, creator of The Rocky Horror Show

I think it allows us to be more rainbow-coloured. Richard O’Brien, creator of The Rocky Horror Show

The Rocky Horror Show is now on at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town from 6 December until 12 December.

Pieter Toerien and Howard Panter present the South African leg of the Rocky Horror Show international tour.

Tickets range from R135 to R500, available at Computicket.

