John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 06:50
Tackling drug addiction in Cape Town
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Tara Gerardy - National Psychosocial Coordinator at TB HIV Care
Tomorrow at 07:10
How can big companies lower data prices and remain competitive?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Tomorrow at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)
Steve Pike - Founder of the Wavescape Film Festival
Tomorrow at 08:10
Why SAA is "too big to fail"
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa
Tomorrow at 08:49
A look at Dubai sevens and CT women's sevens
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Paul Delport - National Woman's 7's coach . at South African Rugby Union
Tomorrow at 09:05
NHBRC on Container homes
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Thihangwi Mudau - Manager for the Centre for Research and Housing Innovation at National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC)
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
What are your motoring insurance obligations?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Peter Nhkuna - Senior Assistant Ombudsman at Ombudsman For Short Term Insurance
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
View all Sport
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
I feel quite strongly that the DA is not much different from ANC ,says Refilwe Refilwe Moloto takes a stab at the current chaotic state of politics, especially in major metros across South Africa. 6 December 2019 10:04 AM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access. 6 December 2019 11:14 AM
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde. 6 December 2019 7:30 AM
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report. 5 December 2019 6:38 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur... The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry. 6 December 2019 11:51 AM
View all Lifestyle
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates. 6 December 2019 4:30 PM
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million. 6 December 2019 2:39 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham shares his top reads for the week.

Here are John's picks for the week:

  • Bloody Genius by John Sandford
  • The Institute by Stephen King
  • North Korea Journal by Michael Palin
  • The Outlaw Ocean by Ian Urbani

Listen to John's full book review below:


6 December 2019 4:56 PM
by
Tags:
John Maytham
John Maytham's Book Review

More from John Maytham's Book Reviews

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 29 November 2019

29 November 2019 4:39 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

book-reading-literaturejpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 22 November 2019

22 November 2019 5:15 PM

CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019

15 November 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's four picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 8 November 2019

8 November 2019 5:04 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new thriller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BOOKS pexels-photo-264635jpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 18 October 2019

18 October 2019 5:06 PM

Book-a-holic and CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 11 October 2019

11 October 2019 4:53 PM

John Maytham's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 4 October 2019

4 October 2019 4:48 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books.jpg

John Maytham's Book Review: 27 September 2019

27 September 2019 1:27 PM

Take a listen tho John's three book picks for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 20 September 2019

20 September 2019 6:12 PM

John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including the latest offering from best-selling author Margaret Atwood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

books-libraryjpeg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 September 2019

13 September 2019 4:42 PM

Here are John's three picks for the week

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

Sport

5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA

Business

EWN Highlights

Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

6 December 2019 8:17 PM

JMPD officer hospitalised after shoot-out with suspected hijackers

6 December 2019 8:12 PM

Rand steady shielded by trade deal optimism

6 December 2019 7:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA