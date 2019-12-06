John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

Tomorrow at 06:20 Weather with Simon Gear Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Simon Gear

Tomorrow at 06:40 The Outdoor Report Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Jeff Ayliffe

Tomorrow at 06:50 Tackling drug addiction in Cape Town Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Tara Gerardy - National Psychosocial Coordinator at TB HIV Care

Tomorrow at 07:10 How can big companies lower data prices and remain competitive? Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Tomorrow at 07:45 Whats on in Cape Town today Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Liesl Hartman - Head of the Centre for Art Education at Zeitz Museum Of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz Mocaa)

Steve Pike - Founder of the Wavescape Film Festival

Tomorrow at 08:10 Why SAA is "too big to fail" Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Chris Zweigenthal - Chief Executive at Airlines Association Of Southern Africa

Tomorrow at 08:49 A look at Dubai sevens and CT women's sevens Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Paul Delport - National Woman's 7's coach . at South African Rugby Union

Tomorrow at 09:05 NHBRC on Container homes Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Thihangwi Mudau - Manager for the Centre for Research and Housing Innovation at National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC)

Tomorrow at 09:21 Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow Weekend Breakfast with Africa

Guests

Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk

