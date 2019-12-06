Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo

If you ever have an incident to report to Uber in South Africa, you might find yourself talking to someone in Cairo.

Journalist Mandy Wiener has discovered that Uber's specialist safety contact centre is located in Egypt.

In a Business Insider SA article, Wiener reports that agents at the contact centre handle cases from across Africa, including SA, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The response centre is housed in a seven-storey building in an affluent area in Cairo known as the Fifth Settlement.

The agents have apparently been well-trained on the South African landscape and rely heavily on Google maps when dealing with cases, Weiner explains.

Uber calls it a centre of excellence. Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter

There are 700 Egyptians that sit in that centre. Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter

If you have any kind of issues as a customer or rider of Uber SA, it's actually someone in Cairo that's phoning you up. Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter

Wiener got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the centre and how it deals with safety incidents.

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: