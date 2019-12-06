Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo
If you ever have an incident to report to Uber in South Africa, you might find yourself talking to someone in Cairo.
Journalist Mandy Wiener has discovered that Uber's specialist safety contact centre is located in Egypt.
In a Business Insider SA article, Wiener reports that agents at the contact centre handle cases from across Africa, including SA, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.
The response centre is housed in a seven-storey building in an affluent area in Cairo known as the Fifth Settlement.
The agents have apparently been well-trained on the South African landscape and rely heavily on Google maps when dealing with cases, Weiner explains.
Uber calls it a centre of excellence.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter
There are 700 Egyptians that sit in that centre.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter
If you have any kind of issues as a customer or rider of Uber SA, it's actually someone in Cairo that's phoning you up.Mandy Weiner, News24 specialist reporter
Wiener got an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the centre and how it deals with safety incidents.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Business
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.Read More
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction
Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million.Read More
5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA
Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains which decisions should be a top priority for SAA's business rescue practitioner.Read More
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again
Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.Read More
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.Read More
Operational future of SAA lies in the hands of business rescue boss Les Matuson
SAA appointed the turnaround specialist to lead the process, and he will soon brief management on the way forward for the airline.Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
Can't rule out load shedding this weekend, says Eskom COO
Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer admits that there's a possibility that load shedding could continue all day on Saturday as well.Read More
'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
After dithering for fear of spending political capital, SAA is now out of the President’s hands, says Pieter du Toit (News24).Read More
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More