CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
Cricket writer Stuart Hess says Cricket South Africa (CSA) needs a full leadership overhaul if it wants to regain any public trust.
On Friday, CSA suspended CEO Thabang Moroe following a turbulent week for the organisation.
RELATED: Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out
Hess, one of the journalists whose media accreditation was revoked by CSA in a highly-criticised move, says the organisation needs a total cleanout.
He hopes that the board will not use Moroe as a scapegoat for the state of affairs at the institution.
According to Hess, the CSA board is as complicit as Moroe because they allowed him to run rampant.
RELATED: Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA
I think the entire board is complicit in all of this. They allowed Thabang Moroe to take on more power.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - Independent Media
Cricket South Africa and people who take it seriously should consider a total cleanout.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - Independent Media
Hess believes that the lack of trust in the current leadership at CSA will hinder any future investments or sponsorships.
This comes after Standard Bank announced that it would not be renewing its sponsorship of the Proteas team after 2020
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Sport
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out
Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts.Read More
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports
Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.Read More
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'
Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.Read More
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'
Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa.Read More
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA
Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.Read More
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success
International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.Read More
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity'
Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike.Read More
More from Business
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo
Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates.Read More
Cameras and security equipment sold off in last day of Bosasa auction
Park Village Auctions and Property Sales is concluding day three of the auction, disposing of assets worth around R65 million.Read More
5 moves Les Matuson needs to make now that he's running the show at SAA
Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains which decisions should be a top priority for SAA's business rescue practitioner.Read More
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again
Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.Read More
Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.Read More
Operational future of SAA lies in the hands of business rescue boss Les Matuson
SAA appointed the turnaround specialist to lead the process, and he will soon brief management on the way forward for the airline.Read More
Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving
Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.Read More
Can't rule out load shedding this weekend, says Eskom COO
Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer admits that there's a possibility that load shedding could continue all day on Saturday as well.Read More
'SAA’s collapse plays nicely into hands of a politically constrained Ramaphosa'
After dithering for fear of spending political capital, SAA is now out of the President’s hands, says Pieter du Toit (News24).Read More
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More