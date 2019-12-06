CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

Cricket writer Stuart Hess says Cricket South Africa (CSA) needs a full leadership overhaul if it wants to regain any public trust.

On Friday, CSA suspended CEO Thabang Moroe following a turbulent week for the organisation.

Hess, one of the journalists whose media accreditation was revoked by CSA in a highly-criticised move, says the organisation needs a total cleanout.

He hopes that the board will not use Moroe as a scapegoat for the state of affairs at the institution.

According to Hess, the CSA board is as complicit as Moroe because they allowed him to run rampant.

I think the entire board is complicit in all of this. They allowed Thabang Moroe to take on more power. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - Independent Media

Cricket South Africa and people who take it seriously should consider a total cleanout. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - Independent Media

Hess believes that the lack of trust in the current leadership at CSA will hinder any future investments or sponsorships.

This comes after Standard Bank announced that it would not be renewing its sponsorship of the Proteas team after 2020

