Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2

Load shedding is set to continue at Stage 2 until 11pm on Saturday.

Eskom says this is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.

The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding on Thursday afternoon, citing a shortage of capacity.

This was ramped up to Stage 4 on Friday. Among the problems cited were "wet coal" due to "incessant rain".

Eskom warns the system remains tight and "unplanned breakdowns continue above 12 000 MM, requiring the use of diesel and water reserves for open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes".