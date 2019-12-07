Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2
Load shedding is set to continue at Stage 2 until 11pm on Saturday.
Eskom says this is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.
RELATED: Can't rule out load shedding this weekend, says Eskom COO
The power utility implemented stage 2 load shedding on Thursday afternoon, citing a shortage of capacity.
This was ramped up to Stage 4 on Friday. Among the problems cited were "wet coal" due to "incessant rain".
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#POWERALERT 3— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 6, 2019
Date: 06 December 2019
Stage 4 rotational loadshedding will shift to Stage 2 from 23:00 tonight and will continue until 23:00 on Saturday evening @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @TimesLIVE @TheCitizen_News @CityPowerJhb @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/CvQR5rkO84
Eskom warns the system remains tight and "unplanned breakdowns continue above 12 000 MM, requiring the use of diesel and water reserves for open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes".
More from Local
Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week
The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday.Read More
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.Read More
W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season
Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.Read More
SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity
The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.Read More
Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'
Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.Read More
Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children
Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.Read More
Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments
The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.Read More
Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding
Load shedding is back. Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon.Read More
SA still among top spam-plagued countries, 40% of spam calls made by scammers
Truecaller Insights report ranks South Africa second in the world for sms spam, ninth for spam calls.Read More
Alleged sex offender gets R50k bail, NPA confirms more charges could be added
Willem Breytenbach currently faces two charges, one of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.Read More