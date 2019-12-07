Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week
The family of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu hopes he'll be discharged from hospital early next week.
The beloved anti-apartheid icon was hospitalised in Cape Town on Wednesday to be treated for a "recurring infection".
In a message tweeted by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Tutu's family expresses gratitude for South Africans love and prayers.
Archbishop Tutu continues to receive treatment for a recurring infection. Chairperson of @TutuLegacy Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke said the Tutu family hoped Arch would be discharged from hospital early next week. The family expressed enormous gratitude to all for love and prayers.— TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) December 6, 2019
The 88-year-old has been under treatment for prostate cancer for many years.
After visiting the Arch in hospital this week, retired Cape Town archbishop Njongonkulu Ndungane said he was "as alert as ever and appeared to be well on the way to recovery".
Tutu stepped back into the public eye when he met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby Archie during the royal visit.
He also made a public appearance to celebrate the Springboks' World Cup win.
