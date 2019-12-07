Streaming issues? Report here
Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week

7 December 2019 10:38 AM
by
Tags:
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Desmond Tutu hospitalised
Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation
The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday.

The family of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu hopes he'll be discharged from hospital early next week.

The beloved anti-apartheid icon was hospitalised in Cape Town on Wednesday to be treated for a "recurring infection".

RELATED: Tutu in hospital with persistent infection

In a message tweeted by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Tutu's family expresses gratitude for South Africans love and prayers.

The 88-year-old has been under treatment for prostate cancer for many years.

After visiting the Arch in hospital this week, retired Cape Town archbishop Njongonkulu Ndungane said he was "as alert as ever and appeared to be well on the way to recovery".

Tutu stepped back into the public eye when he met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby Archie during the royal visit.

He also made a public appearance to celebrate the Springboks' World Cup win.


