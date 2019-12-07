Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Jacques Faul as interim chief executive officer (CEO) after it suspended Thabang Moroe on Friday.

The cricket governing body made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

“As of this moment, the acting CEO of Cricket South Africa is Dr Jacques Faul” - CSA President, Chris Nenzani — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 7, 2019

Moroe's suspension followed a week of upheaval which saw Standard Bank pulling its sponsorship of the Proteas after he admitted to revoking the media accreditation of five journalists critical of the CSA.

Two board members also resigned in the face of what one called "poor corporate governance".

Titans CEO Faul previously also stood in as CSA interim CEO, replacing Gerald Majola in 2012.

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani also announced that former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is "in final talks" about cementing his role as director of cricket.