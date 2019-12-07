Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Jacques Faul as interim chief executive officer (CEO) after it suspended Thabang Moroe on Friday.
The cricket governing body made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.
“As of this moment, the acting CEO of Cricket South Africa is Dr Jacques Faul” - CSA President, Chris Nenzani— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 7, 2019
RELATED: 'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'
Moroe's suspension followed a week of upheaval which saw Standard Bank pulling its sponsorship of the Proteas after he admitted to revoking the media accreditation of five journalists critical of the CSA.
Two board members also resigned in the face of what one called "poor corporate governance".
RELATED: Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out
Titans CEO Faul previously also stood in as CSA interim CEO, replacing Gerald Majola in 2012.
Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani also announced that former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is "in final talks" about cementing his role as director of cricket.
More from Sport
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess
It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.Read More
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out
Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts.Read More
Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause
Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports
Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.Read More
'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'
Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.Read More
'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'
Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa.Read More
Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA
Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.Read More
Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend
The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.Read More
Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent
Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.Read More
England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success
International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.Read More