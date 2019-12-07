Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Lead SA interview: elderly woman saved from near accident
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Thembi Nomkala - Education Officer at Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 07:07
How real is the threat of domestic terrorism in South Africa?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Leon Oosthuizen - Musician
Dave Abrahams - Media Lisaon for Killarney International Raceway
Today at 08:45
Unpacking the Cricket SA saga
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zaahier Adams - Cricket Journalist at Independent Media
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Fire-season readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Schnetler - Fire Chief at City Of Cape Town: Fire Servic
Tomorrow at 11:05
Your end year finance check list
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Tomorrow at 11:20
16th Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM) Deans and Directors meeting.in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 11:32
Healthy braai from the heart
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Heleen Meyer - Food Consultant and Cookbook Author
Tomorrow at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Tomorrow at 21:15
Susanna Kennedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
View all Sport
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse' The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue. 7 December 2019 12:18 PM
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday. 7 December 2019 10:38 AM
Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2 Eskom says continued load shedding is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes. 7 December 2019 9:12 AM
View all Local
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse' The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue. 7 December 2019 12:18 PM
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates. 6 December 2019 4:30 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

7 December 2019 4:03 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Thabang Moroe
Jacques Faul appointed CSA interim CEO
CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Jacques Faul as interim chief executive officer (CEO) after it suspended Thabang Moroe on Friday.

The cricket governing body made the announcement at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: 'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'

Moroe's suspension followed a week of upheaval which saw Standard Bank pulling its sponsorship of the Proteas after he admitted to revoking the media accreditation of five journalists critical of the CSA.

Two board members also resigned in the face of what one called "poor corporate governance".

RELATED: Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

Titans CEO Faul previously also stood in as CSA interim CEO, replacing Gerald Majola in 2012.

Cricket SA president Chris Nenzani also announced that former Proteas skipper Graeme Smith is "in final talks" about cementing his role as director of cricket.


7 December 2019 4:03 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Thabang Moroe
Jacques Faul appointed CSA interim CEO

More from Sport

180926-csa-edjpg

CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

6 December 2019 4:54 PM

It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

csa-ceo Thabang Moroe jpg

Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out

6 December 2019 1:07 PM

Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-and-tarryn-tomlinsonjpeg

Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause

6 December 2019 11:14 AM

Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-kolisi-roc-nationjpg

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi joins Jay-Z's Roc Nation Sports

5 December 2019 2:11 PM

Rugby start Siya Kolisi has signed a deal with Roc Nation Sports International, the agency founded by hip hop mogul Jay-Z.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180926-csa-edjpg

'Not an overstatement to call CSA's Thabang Moroe the Jacob Zuma of cricket'

4 December 2019 6:38 PM

Analyst Judith February says factionalism and naked racism being used as a card against those who want to stop the freeloading.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130dbd5b-5fb8-4f3f-acd1-7c5568a4d8ba.jpg

'SA Cricket administrators won’t get that message, they are tone-deaf'

3 December 2019 9:10 AM

Cricbuzz South Africa correspondent Telford Vice weighs in on the dire state of Cricket SA in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140227Newlands.jpg

Neil Manthorp describes how his media accreditation was pulled by Cricket SA

2 December 2019 6:34 PM

Cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp says his media accreditation tag was confiscated on Sunday when he arrived at Newlands Stadium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fives-futbol-court-website-imagepng

Cape Town to host Five-A-Side world champ finals this weekend

27 November 2019 6:04 PM

The Five-A-Side World Championships has been dubbed the biggest amateur football tournament in the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

marius-sevensjpg

Sevens great Marius Schoeman hellbent on giving back to upcoming rugby talent

26 November 2019 3:47 PM

Former Sevens Rugby star Marius Schoeman opens up about his journey with the game and how he is paving the way for youngsters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eddie-jonesjpg

England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success

22 November 2019 6:05 PM

International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

Sport

Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

EWN Highlights

Justice Project SA withdraws endorsement of ‘blue light protocol’

7 December 2019 4:56 PM

CSA names Jacques Faul as acting CEO

7 December 2019 3:28 PM

Search for Cape Town Train Station arsonists continues

7 December 2019 2:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA