Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk logo 2017 1500 x 1500
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Today at 06:40
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:50
Lead SA interview: elderly woman saved from near accident
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Thembi Nomkala - Education Officer at Cape of Good Hope SPCA
Today at 07:07
How real is the threat of domestic terrorism in South Africa?
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jasmine Opperman - Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium)
Today at 07:45
Whats on in Cape Town today
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Leon Oosthuizen - Musician
Dave Abrahams - Media Lisaon for Killarney International Raceway
Today at 08:45
Unpacking the Cricket SA saga
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Zaahier Adams - Cricket Journalist at Independent Media
Today at 09:10
UK Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gavin Grey - UK Correspondent at EWN
Today at 09:20
The Movies
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Gayle Edmunds - Movie critic at CapeTalk
Today at 09:40
This Day in History Competition
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 09:50
Fire-season readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Schnetler - Fire Chief at City Of Cape Town: Fire Servic
Tomorrow at 11:05
Your end year finance check list
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Tomorrow at 11:20
16th Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM) Deans and Directors meeting.in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 11:32
Healthy braai from the heart
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Heleen Meyer - Food Consultant and Cookbook Author
Tomorrow at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Tomorrow at 21:15
Susanna Kennedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Early
See full line-up
Best of Talk
00:00 - 03:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
View all Sport
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse' The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue. 7 December 2019 12:18 PM
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday. 7 December 2019 10:38 AM
Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2 Eskom says continued load shedding is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes. 7 December 2019 9:12 AM
View all Local
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse' The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue. 7 December 2019 12:18 PM
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates. 6 December 2019 4:30 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
arrow_forward
Local

Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC

7 December 2019 4:50 PM
by
As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees.

Using shipping containers to create homes, is a growing trend in South Africa.

Not only is this alternative building method quicker and cheaper than conventional bricks and mortar, repurposing is also good for the environment.

But how much red tape is involved? Weekend Breakfast host Africa Melane follows up after a Riebeek West resident recounted his struggles to obtain council permission, not to mention financing, to build a two-storey five-container home.

RELATED: Green Property: Why container homes may be the way forward

Explaining what permission must be obtained is Thihangwi Mudau, manager of the Centre for Research and Innovation at the National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC).

Mudau says the council's mandate is to regulate the home building industry, which means compliance with the standards of either the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) or Agrément South Africa.

Containers are either deemed to satisfy, meaning they have been used before and SABS has standards on them, but if these containers are not part of the SABS stable, then the Agrément SA comes on board.

Thihangwi Mudau, Manager of Centre for Research and Innovation - NHBRC

Mudau says there are containers that have indeed been coded or in other words, are deemed to meet these standards, but many home builders are not complying.

Lately the home-building market is being flooded by containers that are not part of the SABS and/or Agrément SA.

Thihangwi Mudau, Manager of Centre for Research and Innovation - NHBRC

People bringing containers into the country must check that they meet the requirements he emphasizes.

We need to make sure that every single home built in South Africa protects the inhabitants. Anything can happen, from a safety point of view in particular and/or health.

Thihangwi Mudau, Manager of Centre for Research and Innovation - NHBRC

Mudau maintains that the NHBRC actively promotes the use of innovative building technology in its daily interaction with the two bodies overseeing standards.

He does acknowledge however, that more can be done.

I must also say that in the process of this awareness campaign not only to the public but to the financial houses - the banks in particular - they're aware, but you can never say it's done and it's enough.

Thihangwi Mudau, Manager of Centre for Research and Innovation - NHBRC

He says they welcome the introduction of technologies from abroad but members of the public "importing" new ideas must follow due process.

They are welcome to visit us at the NHBRC and we will guide them accordingly.

Thihangwi Mudau, Manager of Centre for Research and Innovation - NHBRC

A listener calling in and a number of whatsapp messages raised concerns about allegedly exorbitant fees charged by the NHBRC.

Mudau invited Africa to forward these messages to the council, pledging that "each and every one" would be answered.

Take a listen:


7 December 2019 4:50 PM
by

More from Lifestyle

book-pagesjpg

John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019

6 December 2019 4:56 PM

Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

val-de-vie-estate-website-imagejpg

Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again

6 December 2019 12:20 PM

Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nic Harry

Want to start a small business? Lessons from a successful serial entrepreneur...

6 December 2019 11:51 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nic Haralambous, founder (at the cost of R5000!) of funky sock company Nic Harry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Airport departure

Considering emigration? Financial planner discusses the affordability of leaving

6 December 2019 11:04 AM

Can you afford to leave South Africa? Certified Financial Planner (CFP) Barry O'Mahony on what to consider before deciding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

140323Earth.jpg

2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather'

5 December 2019 5:18 PM

The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

emo-adams-michelle-gildenhuysjpg

Celebrity couple Emo Adams and Michelle Gildenhuys on raising 4 kids

5 December 2019 3:10 PM

The singer and the model boss share the secrets of their happy marriage and parenting styles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

flinders-university-shark-bite-testjpg

Surfer alert! Shark bite-resistant wetsuit one step closer to reality

5 December 2019 12:10 PM

Trials in Australia have shown a new fabric reduces the level of penetration of a shark bite and consequently tissue damage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

merseyside-mounted-police-horse-jake-drinks-teapng

[WATCH] This police horse won't start his day without a nice cuppa tea!

4 December 2019 10:34 AM

Watch Jake the Merseyside Police horse who likes his tea with skim milk and two lumps of sugar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

whatsapp

A step-by-step on how to renew your car licence via WhatsApp

3 December 2019 2:11 PM

Motorists can now renew their vehicle licence in a few simple steps on WhatsApp. Here's an explanation of how the process works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

141203Tutu2.jpg

Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week

7 December 2019 10:38 AM

The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191128powerjpg

Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2

7 December 2019 9:12 AM

Eskom says continued load shedding is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

refilwe-and-tarryn-tomlinsonjpeg

Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause

6 December 2019 11:14 AM

Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season

6 December 2019 7:30 AM

Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa-Standard-Bank-Capitec-FNB-Nedbank-banking.jpg

SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity

5 December 2019 6:38 PM

The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

humpback-whales-photographer-dave-hurwitz-simons-town-boat-company-facebookjpg

Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'

5 December 2019 5:24 PM

Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

131022 .jpg

Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children

5 December 2019 4:22 PM

Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

relaxation-massage-spa-aromatherapy-686392-960-720jpg

Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments

5 December 2019 4:16 PM

The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191128powerjpg

Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding

5 December 2019 3:31 PM

Load shedding is back. Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

man-on-cell-phone-stressed-anxious-pexels-free-photojpeg

SA still among top spam-plagued countries, 40% of spam calls made by scammers

5 December 2019 1:31 PM

Truecaller Insights report ranks South Africa second in the world for sms spam, ninth for spam calls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

Sport

Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2

Local

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

EWN Highlights

Justice Project SA withdraws endorsement of ‘blue light protocol’

7 December 2019 4:56 PM

CSA names Jacques Faul as acting CEO

7 December 2019 3:28 PM

Search for Cape Town Train Station arsonists continues

7 December 2019 2:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA