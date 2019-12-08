Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Cricket SA boss Thabang Moroe suspended, after Standard Bank sponsor pulls out Cricket South Africa confirmed the suspension of CEO Thabang Moroe as the organisation tries to put out fires on several fronts. 6 December 2019 1:07 PM
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse' The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue. 7 December 2019 12:18 PM
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
Hawks arrest 5th National Christian Resistance Movement suspect in Cape Town Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says the man appeared in court and has been released on R1,000 bail. 6 December 2019 12:46 PM
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday. It says it is "conserving emergency reserves" for the week ahea... 8 December 2019 9:12 AM
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday. 7 December 2019 10:38 AM
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse' The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue. 7 December 2019 12:18 PM
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
Uber SA's safety contact centre is run by 700 Egyptians all the way in Cairo Journo Mandy Wiener travelled to Cairo as a guest of Uber to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how the centre operates. 6 December 2019 4:30 PM
Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight

8 December 2019 9:12 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Eskom load shedding
Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday. It says it is "conserving emergency reserves" for the week ahead.

Eskom has rolled out Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday, after switching to Stage 1 overnight.

On Sunday the power utility reiterated that power cuts are necessary "to cater for further trips" and to create capacity to "replenish water reserves" from its pumped storage schemes.

RELATED: Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2

RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

The power utility says its unplanned breakdowns were at 11 780 MW on Sunday morning and that it continues to use water resources at its pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity.

In order to "conserve emergency reserves" for the week ahead, it did not use any open cycle gas turbines - powered by diesel - on Saturday and does not plan to use them on Sunday.


More from Local

snail-container-home-pixabaycom

Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC

7 December 2019 4:50 PM

As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees.

141203Tutu2.jpg

Family 'hopeful' Tutu will leave hospital early next week

7 December 2019 10:38 AM

The Arch's family has expressed gratitude for South Africans' love and prayers since his hospitalisation on Wednesday.

191128powerjpg

Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2

7 December 2019 9:12 AM

Eskom says continued load shedding is necessary to enable it to replenish water reserves for its pumped storage schemes.

refilwe-and-tarryn-tomlinsonjpeg

Differently abled Tarryn Tomlinson is climbing Kilimanjaro for a worthy cause

6 December 2019 11:14 AM

Tarryn developed rheumatoid arthritis at age 18 and is dedicated to helping create accessible spaces for wheelchair access.

Clifton Beach Cape Town coastline 123rflocal 123rflifestyle 123rf

W Cape Premier Alan Winde says province and city are geared up for the season

6 December 2019 7:30 AM

Safety and security during tourism season in the Cape is everybody's responsibility, says Winde.

Absa-Standard-Bank-Capitec-FNB-Nedbank-banking.jpg

SA banks ARE trying harder to lower fees - Solidarity

5 December 2019 6:38 PM

The Solidarity Research Institute's Monica Mynhardt gives insight into the union's tenth annual Bank Charges Report.

humpback-whales-photographer-dave-hurwitz-simons-town-boat-company-facebookjpg

Humpback super-groups near Saldanha Bay 'look more like salmon than whales'

5 December 2019 5:24 PM

Dave Hurwitz of Simon's Town Boat Company describes the remarkable sight of massive super-groups of whales near Saldanha Bay.

131022 .jpg

Heartlands Angel Campaign: help raise Christmas funds for vulnerable children

5 December 2019 4:22 PM

Heartlands Baby Sanctuary in Somerset West cares for little ones who are ill. abandoned, neglected or have special needs.

relaxation-massage-spa-aromatherapy-686392-960-720jpg

Cape healing centre touching lives with unique massage therapy treatments

5 December 2019 4:16 PM

The centre trains visually impaired people to become massage therapists, impacting both clients and employees in a remarkable way.

191128powerjpg

Eskom rolls out stage 2 load shedding

5 December 2019 3:31 PM

Load shedding is back. Eskom will implement stage 2 load shedding from Thursday afternoon.

