Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight
Eskom has rolled out Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday, after switching to Stage 1 overnight.
On Sunday the power utility reiterated that power cuts are necessary "to cater for further trips" and to create capacity to "replenish water reserves" from its pumped storage schemes.
RELATED: Load shedding to continue through Saturday at Stage 2
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 8, 2019
Date: 08 December 2019
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will be implemented from 09:00 until 23:00 tonight.@News24 @TimesLIVE@iol @ewnupdates @SABCNewsOnline @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/Ej6vHOVUM8
The power utility says its unplanned breakdowns were at 11 780 MW on Sunday morning and that it continues to use water resources at its pumped storage schemes to supplement capacity.
In order to "conserve emergency reserves" for the week ahead, it did not use any open cycle gas turbines - powered by diesel - on Saturday and does not plan to use them on Sunday.
