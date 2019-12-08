Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday announced the appointment of Titans chief Jacques Faul as interim chief executive officer (CEO) after it suspended Thabang Moroe the day before.
The crisis besetting the cricket governing body came to a head amid a week of upheaval which saw Standard Bank pull its sponsorship of the Proteas beyond 2020.
RELATED: Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO
Cricket journalist Zaahier Adams (Independent Media) asks whether CSA is not being hypocritical by suspending Moroe while its board emerges unscathed. Two board members resigned during the tumult, but the others remain.
At the moment it looks like Thabang Moroe is being made the scapegoat for what has transpired over the last couple of weeks.Zaahier Adams, Cricket journalist - Independent Media
The fact that nothing's happened to the board, I think that's a little bit hypocritical. I think they're the guys who gave Thabang Moroe the power to basically do what he's done over the last couple of weeks.Zaahier Adams, Cricket journalist - Independent Media
Adams quotes CSA president Chris Nenzani saying that holding the press conference on Friday meant the governing body was taking responsibility, but disagrees that this is the way the game can go forward.
Listen to the discussion here:
