Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?

CapeTalk FYI
Driving license delays
Guests
Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town
Moolah Mondays
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambira - CFP and Managing Partner at Sugar Creek Wealth
Are we a gangster state?
Guests
Thabo Mokone - Sunday Times Parliamentary Editor
I feel quite strongly about this!
The Africa Report
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
SACP tug of war over Blade Nzimande
Guests
Jan Jan Joubert
View from the Cockpit
Guests
Capt Piet Taljaard - Former Chairman at SAA Pilot's Association
Emerging Economies: Brazil and Latin America
Guests
Prof Lyal White - Head at Johannesburg Business School
Fire-season readiness
Guests
Ian Schnetler - Fire Chief at City Of Cape Town: Fire Servic
Your end year finance check list
Guests
Paul Roelofse
16th Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM) Deans and Directors meeting.in Cape Town
Guests
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Healthy braai from the heart
Guests
Heleen Meyer - Food Consultant and Cookbook Author
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Susanna Kennedy
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Government places City of Tshwane under administration Gauteng MEC for Local Government, Lebogang Maile says the intention of the intervention is to stabilise the city. 6 December 2019 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Farming 'compassion trainer' saves elderly motorist from danger on N2 Lead SA: SPCA officer Thembi Nomkala on rescuing an 80-year-old motorist and how his work involves keeping farm animals off N2. 8 December 2019 1:42 PM
Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday. It says it is "conserving emergency reserves" for the week ahea... 8 December 2019 9:12 AM
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
View all Local
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat?

8 December 2019 4:22 PM
by
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Jacques Faul appointed CSA interim CEO
Suspended CSA CEO Thabang Moroe
Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Saturday announced the appointment of Titans chief Jacques Faul as interim chief executive officer (CEO) after it suspended Thabang Moroe the day before.

The crisis besetting the cricket governing body came to a head amid a week of upheaval which saw Standard Bank pull its sponsorship of the Proteas beyond 2020.

RELATED: Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO

Cricket journalist Zaahier Adams (Independent Media) asks whether CSA is not being hypocritical by suspending Moroe while its board emerges unscathed. Two board members resigned during the tumult, but the others remain.

At the moment it looks like Thabang Moroe is being made the scapegoat for what has transpired over the last couple of weeks.

Zaahier Adams, Cricket journalist - Independent Media

The fact that nothing's happened to the board, I think that's a little bit hypocritical. I think they're the guys who gave Thabang Moroe the power to basically do what he's done over the last couple of weeks.

Zaahier Adams, Cricket journalist - Independent Media

Adams quotes CSA president Chris Nenzani saying that holding the press conference on Friday meant the governing body was taking responsibility, but disagrees that this is the way the game can go forward.

Listen to the discussion here:


