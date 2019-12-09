[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Fire-season readiness
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ian Schnetler - Fire Chief at City Of Cape Town: Fire Service
Today at 10:08
Trump impeachment and other international news
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Brooks Spector - US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 10:33
Update on sub-par upgrades to Lion's Head hiking trail
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wana Bacela - Area Manager North at Table Mountain National Park
Today at 10:45
Cricket SA in meltdown
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 11:05
Your end year finance check list
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse - Certified Financial Planner
Today at 11:20
16th Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM) Deans and Directors meeting.in Cape Town
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Edgar Pieterse - Director at African Centre For Cities At The University Of Cape Town
Today at 11:32
Healthy braai from the heart
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Heleen Meyer - Food Consultant and Cookbook Author
Today at 20:48
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:15
Susanna Kennedy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Susanna Kennedy
Tomorrow at 20:25
Touring with the Springboks: Liam del Carme on penning 'Winging It'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liam Del Carme
Tomorrow at 21:06
Driving with Melinda Ferguson:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Tomorrow at 21:45
Lethu Tshabangu on co-founding Ukhamba Beerworx & African craft beer trends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lethu Tshabangu
No Items to show
Up Next: Today with Kieno Kammies
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening" Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man. 2 December 2019 12:51 PM
'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger. 28 November 2019 1:59 PM
Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. 26 November 2019 11:35 AM
View all World
Is Cricket SA making suspended CEO Thabang Moroe its scapegoat? Independent Media cricket journalist Zaahier Adams questions why the CSA board remains untouched amid the upheaval in the game. 8 December 2019 4:22 PM
Cricket SA appoints Jacques Faul as acting CEO CSA made the announcement on Saturday after Friday's suspension of Thabang Moroe, following a week of upheaval. 7 December 2019 4:03 PM
CSA needs a total cleanout, says cricket writer Stuart Hess It's been a rough week for Cricket SA and they have a long way to go before regaining public trust, says writer Stuart Hess. 6 December 2019 4:54 PM
View all Sport
'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth' CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax. 9 December 2019 8:31 AM
They call themselves CFOs and municipal managers but they're thugs, says Mokone Sunday Times parliamentary editor Thabo Mokone explains his views expressed about our gangster state in his weekend article. 9 December 2019 8:15 AM
NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered 'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA. 8 December 2019 10:48 AM
View all Politics
‘South Africans are getting poorer and poorer because of politics’ SAA is a classic example, says Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes Investments. 4 December 2019 8:52 AM
Sars is going to destroy a R6.75 million mountain of clothes on Friday It feels immoral in a country where so many people are too poor to buy their own, bemoans The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield. 28 November 2019 1:31 PM
[WATCH] Rainbow-level multiracial family playing Nando’s ‘Mzansipoli’... LOL! You can play the race card but you’re liable for black tax. White privilege keeps you out of jail and paying etolls is voluntary. 27 November 2019 12:17 PM
View all Opinion
Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working Cape Town Mayco Member for Transport Felicity Purchase says the machines are old and need replacing. 9 December 2019 7:30 AM
Farming 'compassion trainer' saves elderly motorist from danger on N2 Lead SA: SPCA officer Thembi Nomkala on rescuing an 80-year-old motorist and how his work involves keeping farm animals off N2. 8 December 2019 1:42 PM
Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight Eskom has implemented Stage 2 load shedding until 11 pm on Sunday. It says it is "conserving emergency reserves" for the week ahea... 8 December 2019 9:12 AM
View all Local
Building a container home? You're welcome to, but follow due process says NHBRC As the National Home Builders Registration Council clarifies red tape queries, there's a flood of complaints about its high fees. 7 December 2019 4:50 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 06 December 2019 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks, including a new read by Stephen King... 6 December 2019 4:56 PM
Val de Vie ranked SA's top residential estate once again Val de Vie Estate remains number one. Ryk Neethling, the estate's marketing boss, explains what it takes to stay on top. 6 December 2019 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I feel quite strongly the wealthy must account for disproportionate wealth' CapeTalk's Breakfast presenter Refilwe Moloto says global inequality needs to be addressed through proper tax. 9 December 2019 8:31 AM
NUM calls for forensic audit after body of fourth Tau Lekoa miner recovered 'We are dying, give us oxygen!' - NUM's Joseph Montisetse says the lives of mine workers are still being taken for granted in SA. 8 December 2019 10:48 AM
'SAA business rescue a better option than liquidation and catastrophic collapse' The Airlines Association Of Southern Africa's Chris Zweigenthal weighs in on the possible outcome of SAA's business rescue. 7 December 2019 12:18 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi

9 December 2019 6:45 AM
by
Tags:
Miss Universe
South Africa has taken the crown at the Miss Universe pageant.

Watch the heartwarming and emotional video below as Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi takes the crown in Miss Universe 2019

And this is how Zozibini activated that "black girl magic this week!


9 December 2019 6:45 AM
by
Tags:
Miss Universe

More from World

140323Earth.jpg

2019 concludes decade of 'exceptional global heat and high-impact weather'

5 December 2019 5:18 PM

The World Meteorological Organization says 2019 is set to be second or third warmest year on record.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-bonganijpg

Bongani Bingwa: You make choices that'll have lasting consequences for your kids

5 December 2019 1:13 PM

Fatherhood is one of the most consequential things you can do in your life and, yet nobody expects you to be prepared for it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donovan-thorne-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Donovan Thorne on raising a daughter: "It's an awakening"

2 December 2019 12:51 PM

Donovan Thorne talks about the special bond fathers have with their daughters and, how it has made him a better man.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

son-of-a-son-702-thumbnail-austinjpg

'My dad was a part-timer' Austin Malema talks about being a present father

28 November 2019 1:59 PM

Austin Malema believes that teaching his son to be more expressive will help him deal with issues instead of reacting out anger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

donald-trump-american-flagjpg

Next phase of Trump impeachment inquiry heads to judiciary committee

26 November 2019 11:35 AM

After two weeks of public hearings, the impeachment process is expected to heat up as it shifts to the House Judiciary Committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

dog-captured-on-google-street-maps-image-courtedy-google-mapsjpg

[WATCH] Dog chases Google street view camera car, and is immortalised online

26 November 2019 10:04 AM

Social media loves this feisty cute doggy who chased the Google street view camera car around the Japanese town of Kagoshima.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

jsomething-on-son-of-a-sonjpg

Are men calling each other out? J'Something opens up about fatherhood

25 November 2019 11:25 AM

J'Something shares his hopes for his young son, and how raising him to have confidence will ultimately contribute to society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

terredeshommes-madagascar-child-miners-website-imagejpg

'No school' for children who break their backs at Madagascar’s mica mines

25 November 2019 11:19 AM

Children as young as five, account for more than half of miners digging for mica in Madagascar's impoverished southern region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eddie-jonesjpg

England coach Eddie Jones: It takes a bit of pain and suffering to have success

22 November 2019 6:05 PM

International rugby coach Eddie Jones has written an autobiography. He shares some sage advice and fond Rugby World Cup memories.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lana-marks-usa-ambassador-twitter-image-us-embassyjpg

US ambassador Marks pours cold water on claims that Trump could cut aid to SA

21 November 2019 2:41 PM

United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks reveals her priorities and discusses the state of relations between US and SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Congratulations Miss Universe 2019, SA's Zozibini Tunzi

World

Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working

Local

Load shedding continues - Stage 2 for Sunday after Stage 1 overnight

Local

EWN Highlights

Family hopes to have Desmond Tutu back home this week

9 December 2019 7:55 AM

Trump warns Kim has 'everything' to lose through hostility

9 December 2019 6:23 AM

‘High chance’ of load shedding this week

9 December 2019 6:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA