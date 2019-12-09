Eye testing machines at Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station not working
The eye testing machine at the Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station used for driver licence renewals is not working, according to CapeTalk listeners.
This is causing delays in renewing drivers' licences.
Cape Town Mayco Member for Transport Felicity Purchase talks to Refilwe Moloto about the problem.
Purchase says she only became aware of the problem when CapeTalk alerted her.
I went down to check myself.Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member Transport - City of Cape Town
The machines are old and really need replacing. They are difficult to get.Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member Transport - City of Cape Town
She says Fish Hoek department has two machines but one is completely non-functional at present. The second machine underwent emergency repairs twice last week.
It packed up again and we've got the technicians coming down again this morning.Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member Transport - City of Cape Town
She says the department needs more machines but cannot get them.
Purchase says while one can go to one's private optometrist, this comes at a cost to citizens. If one can afford it, optometrists will provide the correct form to take to the licence renewal process.
She says her department has no control over this station at present.
The Fish Hoek Drivers Licence Testing Station was paid for out of the ward allocation from the local councillors over a couple of years.Felicity Purchase, Mayco Member Transport - City of Cape Town
Purchase says she will follow up again on Monday.
Listen to the interview below:
